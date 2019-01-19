Glenn Maxwell Seeks 'Catching Tips' From Haidee Birkett After Dropping MS Dhoni In ODI Series Decider

MS Dhoni smashed a match-winning knock of 87 runs (not out) as India won the third One Day International by seven wickets to register their first-ever bilateral series triumph in Australia in Melbourne on Friday. Australia could have avoided the defeat in the decider match if Glenn Maxwell had grabbed an easy catch of MS Dhoni on the first ball he faced. A day after Australia's infamous loss at the MCG, Haidee Birkett claimed a stunning catch on Saturday to help Brisbane Heat enter the Women's Big Bash League final for the first time in their history. Maxwell didn't shy to acknowledge the brilliant catch, asking for some valuable tips.

"Any tips appreciated Haidee. #butterfingers #catcheswinmatches," Maxwell said on Twitter along with the video of Birkett's catch posted by cricket.com.au.

Sharing the 39-second-long video on Twitter, cricket.com.au summed up the thrilling semifinal match situation with a caption: "Final ball. Five to win. Four for a Super Over. Spot in the Final up for grabs... Then this happens! Haidee Birkett, take a bow!"

Final ball. Five to win. Four for a Super Over. Spot in the Final up for grabs...



Then this happens! Haidee Birkett, take a bow! #WBBL04 | @CommBank pic.twitter.com/PYwI1lWUr4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2019

In the ODI series decider at the MCG, Maxwell had dropped an easy catch off the Dhoni's willow that cost Australia the match. After the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (23), Dhoni played a loose cut shot on a short of length outside off delivery by Marcus Stoinis. The ball carried comfortably to the left of backward point but Maxwell dropped a sitter.

As Maxwell shared the video of Birkett's impressive catch, fans were quick to take a dig on the Australia's high-rated fielder.

"You need this badly in yesterday's game," a user replied on his tweet.

You need this badly in yesterday's game @Gmaxi_32 — (@sambavelivelli) January 19, 2019

Another one joined in, saying: "Ooo.maxi...last night you dropped the match...it is a sitter as per your standards."

Ooo.maxi...last night you dropped the match...it is a sitter as per your standards — TEAM=1 (@Dileeppachipala) January 19, 2019

"Catches win the matches. That's why Australia lost yesterday," a used said.

Catches win the matches.

Thats why Australia lost yesterday. — Dipesh Wagle (@DipeshWagley) January 19, 2019

However, an Indian fan was also upset with Maxwell for dropping Dhoni. "Like one you dropped one at point yesterday! As a Indian cricket team fan,how much I wanted you to take that catch...now because of you I have to watch 'not so agile' #Dhoni for an year more," he tweeted.

Like one you dropped one at point yesterday!

As a Indian cricket team fan,how much I wanted you to take that catch...now because of you I have to watch 'not so agile' #Dhoni for an year more.@msdhoni #AUSvIND — SB07 (@sambajaj) January 19, 2019

Having won the ODI matches in Adelaide and Melbourne, India clinched the three-match series 2-1. Australia had won the opening match in Sydney by 34 runs.

Earlier, India won their first-ever Test series in Australia, the four-match rubber by a margin of 2-1 after the final Test in Sydney ended in a draw.

The three-match T20 International series between India and Australia had ended in a 1-1 draw. With the ODI series triumph, India made sure they return home without losing a single series on the tour Down Under.