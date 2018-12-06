 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Cheteshwar Pujara Sends Twitter Into Meltdown After Scoring His First Century In Australia

Updated: 06 December 2018 16:31 IST

Steering India to 250/9 on Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first century on Australian soil.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third Test century against Australia. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara is being celebrated on Twitter for scoring his first century in Australia, and more importantly, for rescuing India from a horrendous batting collapse. At the end of Day 1 at the Adelaide Oval, India were 250/9, with Pujara contributing almost half of the team's runs with a gritty 123-run knock. Several Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to praise Pujara's effort.

With his gritty knock, the 30-year-old batsman also reached 5,000 Test runs in his 108th inning. Incidentally, one of India's most celebrated Test batsmen Rahul Dravid had also reached the same milestones in equal number of innings. Just before stumps, Pujara was run out by Pat Cummins and India concluded the Day 1 on 250/9 with Mohammed Shami (6*) on the crease.

India faltered in the beginning as openers KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) lost their wickets cheaply inside the first seven overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined them back in the pavilion after managing to score just three runs off 16 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane also failed to put up an impressive show as Hazlewood dismissed him for 13.

Rohit Sharma, who made his way to the Indian Test team after 11 months, stood tall for a while, scoring two boundaries and three sixes to contribute with 37 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who failed miserably in England but covered it up with noteworthy knocks against the Windies at home, made just 25 runs off 38 balls in the pace-friendly wicket in Adelaide.

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also managed to contribute 25 runs.



Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh VVS Laxman Cricket Australia vs India 2018/19
Highlights
  • Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third Test century versus Australia
  • Pujara made 123 off 246 deliveries
  • India were 250/9 at stumps on Day One
