Australian Fans Attack Virat Kohli On Twitter For Verbal Battle With Tim Paine. Watch Video

Virat Kohli came under fire from Australian fans on Twitter after the Indian skipper was seen exchanging a few pleasantries with his Australian counterpart Tim Paine in the morning session on Day 4 of the second Test in Perth on Monday. The two captains had clashed on Sunday as well with Paine calling Kohli a "big head" after a jibe from the Indian star. On Day 4, the duo clashed again with on-field Chris Gaffaney needing to intervene to cool down the two captains.

A transcript of the niceties being shared between Kohli and Paine started doing the rounds on Twitter.

Australian fans took the opportunity to slam Kohli for what they deemed as aggressive on-field behaviour.

Match referee needs to look at KOHLI when he tried to obstruct TIM PAINE while running and also gets too close to PAINE.



Banter wasn't over the top, but KOHLI lost control a bit getting too much in the face physically. #AusvInd #cricket



PAINE stands up for himself with class —pinning (@TazSpinZone) December 17, 2018

Virat Kohli is the James Harden of cricket. The bloke can play but he is an absolute germ. — Jake Butler (@jakeybutler) December 17, 2018

It was ugly when Warner did it. It's ugly when Virat does it. Simple really. The chatter in the field is one thing, but it can get excessive and we have seen Warner do it for ages and the Australian public loathes him for it. Kohli will get the same disdain if he continues. — Steve Hocking (@skippersteve86) December 17, 2018

I'm not impressed by Kohli and his petulant behaviour. Get on with the game . — jackie caldecourt (@jcaldecourt) December 17, 2018

What a laugh that was from Kohli, i'll just walk straight into the line a Batsman is running (a single) then look straight at the umpire because I'm never in the wrong. Paine should've ran straight through him and sat him on ass, give him something to cry about. #AUSvIND — Nathan Watson (@NathanW39506373) December 17, 2018

What an absolute flog. Was there any need for Kohli to be in that spot?



This bloke makes kyrgios look like a good bloke. https://t.co/3s1oWdPgYe — The Unsportsmen (@unsportsmenpod) December 17, 2018

Sooo Virat Kohli has had a word to the Umpire's & complained about Tim Paine talking to him.

#AUSvIND#whinger — Ross Martin (@RossMartin1960) December 17, 2018

Im so happy Paine dint take kohli's rubbish laying down like the rest of the team he's given it back and this will give the whole team SO MUCH momentum This test is lost but im 100% sure we will see a new Australian team for the next two tests — kane thanos williamson (@llapskywalker) December 17, 2018

Tim Paine absolutely smashing kohli on the field with the banter. Paine knows he's a sook when he doesn't get his way #AusvIndia — Tristam Marshall (@travmarsh8) December 17, 2018

Kohli ran to the spot where Paine was naturally running through. It was a deliberate niggling action. He can't help himself. If an Aussie behaved like this, they'd get crucified. https://t.co/0gihKax6sG — Greg Davis (@GregDavis_cmail) December 17, 2018

War of words aside, the battle on the field went in favour of the hosts before lunch on the penultimate day of the second Test with India failing to find a breakthrough.

At lunch on the fourth day, the home side were 190 for four in their second innings, an overall advantage of 233 runs.

However, in the post-lunch session, India came roaring back with Mohammed Shami taking his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia suffered a shocking batting collapse, losing four wickets for eight runs early in the second session.

Shami sent Paine (37), Aaron Finch (25) and Usman Khawaja (72) in quick succession with Jasprit Bumrah chipping in with the wicket of Pat Cummins (1).

A crucial 36-run stand between Josh Hazlewood (17 not out) and Mitchell Starc (14) helped Australia reach 243, despite losing their last six wickets for 51 runs.

However, at the time of writing this, Australia were still in the driver's seat, as India were struggling at 15 for 2 at tea, chasing 287 runs to win the Test.