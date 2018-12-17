Australian Fans Attack Virat Kohli On Twitter For Verbal Battle With Tim Paine. Watch Video
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine have been at odds for a while now in the Perth Test.
Virat Kohli came under fire from Australian fans on Twitter after the Indian skipper was seen exchanging a few pleasantries with his Australian counterpart Tim Paine in the morning session on Day 4 of the second Test in Perth on Monday. The two captains had clashed on Sunday as well with Paine calling Kohli a "big head" after a jibe from the Indian star. On Day 4, the duo clashed again with on-field Chris Gaffaney needing to intervene to cool down the two captains.
Tim Paine vs Virat Kohli— Dr.RajuAnandhan (@DRajuanandhan) December 17, 2018
Umpires voice - Heyy.. Heyy.. That's enough. Just play the game. 'You both are captains'#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #PerthTest #Paine #Kohli pic.twitter.com/0gVk1mIF2K
A transcript of the niceties being shared between Kohli and Paine started doing the rounds on Twitter.
I'd call this polite niggle #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/6QWTpN75Uf— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 17, 2018
Umpire Gaffaney intervening in exchange of words between Tim Paine and Virat Kohli. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #PerthTest pic.twitter.com/F8wjHRoUxL— Majoka (@idreesMajoka) December 17, 2018
Australian fans took the opportunity to slam Kohli for what they deemed as aggressive on-field behaviour.
Match referee needs to look at KOHLI when he tried to obstruct TIM PAINE while running and also gets too close to PAINE.—pinning (@TazSpinZone) December 17, 2018
Banter wasn't over the top, but KOHLI lost control a bit getting too much in the face physically. #AusvInd #cricket
PAINE stands up for himself with class
Virat Kohli is the James Harden of cricket. The bloke can play but he is an absolute germ.— Jake Butler (@jakeybutler) December 17, 2018
It was ugly when Warner did it. It's ugly when Virat does it. Simple really. The chatter in the field is one thing, but it can get excessive and we have seen Warner do it for ages and the Australian public loathes him for it. Kohli will get the same disdain if he continues.— Steve Hocking (@skippersteve86) December 17, 2018
I'm not impressed by Kohli and his petulant behaviour. Get on with the game .— jackie caldecourt (@jcaldecourt) December 17, 2018
What a laugh that was from Kohli, i'll just walk straight into the line a Batsman is running (a single) then look straight at the umpire because I'm never in the wrong. Paine should've ran straight through him and sat him on ass, give him something to cry about. #AUSvIND— Nathan Watson (@NathanW39506373) December 17, 2018
What an absolute flog. Was there any need for Kohli to be in that spot?— The Unsportsmen (@unsportsmenpod) December 17, 2018
This bloke makes kyrgios look like a good bloke. https://t.co/3s1oWdPgYe
Sooo Virat Kohli has had a word to the Umpire's & complained about Tim Paine talking to him.— Ross Martin (@RossMartin1960) December 17, 2018
#AUSvIND#whinger
Im so happy Paine dint take kohli's rubbish laying down like the rest of the team he's given it back and this will give the whole team SO MUCH momentum This test is lost but im 100% sure we will see a new Australian team for the next two tests— kane thanos williamson (@llapskywalker) December 17, 2018
Tim Paine absolutely smashing kohli on the field with the banter. Paine knows he's a sook when he doesn't get his way #AusvIndia— Tristam Marshall (@travmarsh8) December 17, 2018
Kohli ran to the spot where Paine was naturally running through. It was a deliberate niggling action. He can't help himself. If an Aussie behaved like this, they'd get crucified. https://t.co/0gihKax6sG— Greg Davis (@GregDavis_cmail) December 17, 2018
War of words aside, the battle on the field went in favour of the hosts before lunch on the penultimate day of the second Test with India failing to find a breakthrough.
At lunch on the fourth day, the home side were 190 for four in their second innings, an overall advantage of 233 runs.
However, in the post-lunch session, India came roaring back with Mohammed Shami taking his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia suffered a shocking batting collapse, losing four wickets for eight runs early in the second session.
Shami sent Paine (37), Aaron Finch (25) and Usman Khawaja (72) in quick succession with Jasprit Bumrah chipping in with the wicket of Pat Cummins (1).
A crucial 36-run stand between Josh Hazlewood (17 not out) and Mitchell Starc (14) helped Australia reach 243, despite losing their last six wickets for 51 runs.
However, at the time of writing this, Australia were still in the driver's seat, as India were struggling at 15 for 2 at tea, chasing 287 runs to win the Test.