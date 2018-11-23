 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Tim Paine Backs New Aaron Finch-Marcus Harris Opening Combination For 1st Test

Updated: 23 November 2018 21:55 IST

After emerging as the second highest run-scorer in Australia's domestic competition, Marcus Harris was included in the national team for the first two Tests against India.

Tim Paine Backs New Aaron Finch-Marcus Harris Opening Combination For 1st Test
Marcus Harris has been included in the Australian team for the first two Tests against India. © cricket.com.au

 

With the four-match Test series against India scheduled to start from December 6 in Adelaide, the Australian team is likely to go in with a new opening combination of Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris in the first Test. Backing the duo for the opening slot, Test captain Tim Paine on Friday termed Harris as an "excellent player". Along with that, Paine also said that Finch will be his choice for the opening slot against India. "I think if Finchy plays for us ... I dare say it is going to be at the top of the order. If they're the two we go with, I'm totally comfortable with that," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

Following a 250-run knock against New South Wales last month in a Sheffield Shield match, 26-year-old Harris was included in the Test team for the first two matches against India.

Speaking on the recent performances and inclusion of Harris in the team Paine said, "I've always thought Marcus Harris was an excellent player, even when he was playing for WA. I think his defence has improved a lot and he's had that really good attacking game and can score very quickly. So I think his game is pretty well suited to Test cricket."

Asserting that the next round of Sheffield Shield matches will be helpful in tackling the conditions at Adelaide, the wicket-keeper batsman said that it is good to have a lot of playing options in the team.

"We've got Mitch Marsh in the side at six at the moment. If conditions dictate and you only need four bowlers, you could play all of the batsmen and shuffle the order around.

"It's important we've got lots of options. Clearly, this next Shield round is really important for a number of guys," Paine added.

India and Australia are slated to play the first Test of the four-match series starting December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Tim Paine Aaron Finch Marcus Harris Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The first Test between India and Australia will start from December 6
  • Tim Paine will lead the Australian team in the four-match Test series
  • Marcus Harris has been included for the first two matches
Related Articles
Aaron Finch Deserves To Open Against India In Tests, Says Tim Paine
Aaron Finch Deserves To Open Against India In Tests, Says Tim Paine
Tim Paine Axed With Aaron Finch Named Australia
Tim Paine Axed With Aaron Finch Named Australia's New ODI Skipper
Pakistan Ready For
Pakistan Ready For 'Dangerous' Australia, Says Mickey Arthur
Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Khawaja Knock
Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Khawaja Knock 'One Of The Great Test Innings', Says Tim Paine
1st Test: Ton-Up Usman Khawaja Helps Australia Save Draw Against Pakistan
1st Test: Ton-Up Usman Khawaja Helps Australia Save Draw Against Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.