Australia Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First T20I vs India

Australia have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I against India at Brisbane. Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Aaron Finch's side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration. The charges was levelled by on-field umpires Simon Fry and Paul Wilson, third umpire Gerard Abood and fourth umpire Shawn Craig. In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

Finch was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while the players were fined 10 per cent.

If Australia are fined again in a T20I match within 12 months of this offence with Finch as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Finch and he will face a suspension.

Finch pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Australia had won the opening match of the series by 4 runs (DLS).

Batting first, Australia had posted 158/4 in 17-over-a-side game due to rain. For the hosts, Chris Lynn scored 37 and Glenn Maxwell hit 46 off 24 balls.

India, who got a revised target of 174, could only muster 169/7 as the Australians produced a wonderful bowling performance.

The second T20I between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 23 was abandoned due to rain, with the hosts still having a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25.