 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Seven-Year-Old Archie Schiller Named Australia's 'Co-Captain' For Boxing Day Test

Updated: 23 December 2018 14:34 IST

Archie Schiller, a fan of Nathan Lyon, confidently told Justin Langer that he can get India skipper Virat Kohli out at the MCG.

India vs Australia: Seven-Year-Old Archie Schiller Named Australia
Archie Schiller was named in Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test last month. © Twitter @CricketAus

Cricket Australia announced on Sunday that seven-year-old Archie Schiller will lead the hosts in the iconic Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Schiller, who suffers from a rare heart condition, will be co-captain alongside Tim Paine in the third Test against India starting on Wednesday. The leg-spinner, who turned seven on Saturday, from Adelaide is set to partner Nathan Lyon after his ascension to the leadership role. Schiller was named in Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test last month. 

He learned of his inclusion in the extended squad for the third Test via a phone call from coach Justin Langer. 

Schiller, a fan of Nathan "Gary the Goat" Lyon, confidently told Langer that he can get India skipper Virat Kohli out at the MCG. 

Schiller, who aspires to be a leg-spinner, trained with the Australian players in Adelaide ahead of the first Test and was given the team jersey.

"Obviously Arch has been through a really tough period and his family," Paine said.

"When his dad asked him what he wanted to do, he said 'I want to captain Australia'.

"I think it's been picked up along the way and we're rapt to have someone like that around. He adds a bit of perspective I think.

"Sometimes we live a life, it's very good, but you can be consumed in your own life at times, so to have someone like that around is actually really inspiring for our group.

"It's great to have him around and we look forward to his debut on Boxing Day."

Australia go into the third Test of the four-match series on a high after their series-levelling victory at the Optus stadium in Perth.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Tim Paine Justin Langer Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Seven-year-old Archie Schiller will lead Australia in the Boxing Day Test
  • Archie Schiller suffers from a rare heart condition
  • Archie Schiller will be co-captain alongside Tim Paine in the third Test
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's Consistency Makes Him A Class Apart, Feels Mitchell Johnson
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is An Absolute Gentleman, Ravi Shastri Defends India Captain
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is An Absolute Gentleman, Ravi Shastri Defends India Captain's Perth Antics
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Clicks
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Clicks 'Best Selfie Ever' With India Teammates
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin In Doubt, Hardik Pandya Fit For Boxing Day Test
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin In Doubt, Hardik Pandya Fit For Boxing Day Test
Need To Make Sure We Continue The Momentum, Says Travis Head
Need To Make Sure We Continue The Momentum, Says Travis Head
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.