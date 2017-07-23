World Para Athletics Championships: Sharad Kumar Wins Silver, Varun Bhati Bags Bronze

India's Sharad Kumar and Varun Bhati won silver and bronze medals in high jump for India respectively at the World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday. In the men's T42 event, Sharad registered a personal best of 1.84 m, followed by Bhati (1.77 m). The two helped India increased the medal tally to five in the competition ending on Sunday. While the two helped India put up a superb show at the Games, America's Sam Grewe struck a championship record, winning the category with a mark of 1.86m.

Sundar Singh Gurjar gave India their first medal on Day 1 of the Championships in London by winning gold in the javelin competition. In the absence of Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar, who had been disqualified from his event in Rio 2016 due to technical reasons, set the record straight and took home the gold medal with a personal best throw of 60.36 metres.

After two days, Amit Saroha clinched a silver medal in the club throw event in the F-51 category. While discus thrower Karamjyoti Dalal claimed a bronze medal in the Women's F55 category on Friday. Saroha's best throw of 30.25m, which came in his third attempt, fetched him a silver medal.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and congratulated the medal winners.

Congrats Sharad Kumar for the Silver medal and Varun Bhati for the bronze in Men's High Jump T42 Final at World Para Athletics Championship. pic.twitter.com/WK9SOIsrXu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017



Sharad Kumar, earlier, had also won a silver medal during the Fazaa International IPC International Athletics Grand Prix in March this year. While Bhati on the other hand, clinched bronze at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.