 
don't
miss
All Sports
Athletics

Watch: Usain Bolt Shows Off New Moves But Gets 'Schooled' By Young Girl

Updated: 27 February 2018 14:27 IST

Usain Bolt hung up his sprinting boots after the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

Watch: Usain Bolt Shows Off New Moves But Gets
Usain Bolt visited the students of Tivoli Gardens High School in Jamaica. © Twitter

Sprint legend Usain Bolt dominated the track and field arena for a long time before retiring from athletics after the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. The superstar often visits schools in Jamaica for motivational talks. He recently visited the students of Tivoli Gardens High School and spoke to them about working hard to achieve their dreams. After the session, the Jamaican legend danced with a schoolgirl and uploaded a video on his official Twitter handle.

Following the post, fans were quick to point out how the young girl outperformed the track and field king.

"Never give up. I know it is gonna be hard in high school, it is never an easy road but you should always enjoy school. The goal behind this is to give your best at all times. With me, when it comes to track and field, one thing I've always learned. If you want to be great, you cannot just sit down and not do anything. You have to work, work, work and push yourself," Bolt said to the students.

"No one in my family, friends and anyone that I know thought I would be the fastest man when I started track and field. But with the effort and the talent that I had, I worked and I pushed myself, pushed myself and now I'm the fastest man in the world. All I am saying is that always work for what you want because you never know where it might take you," Bolt further added.

Meanwhile, Bolt had earlier teased his fans after revealing in a Twitter post that he had signed for a football team.

Breaking the suspense on Tuesday, Bolt uploaded another video where he announced that he will be playing in 'Socceraid for UNICEF'.

The match will be played at Old Trafford on June 10.

Topics : Athletics Usain Bolt
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Jamaican legend danced with a schoolgirl and uploaded a video
  • Bolt visited the students of Tivoli Gardens High School
  • Bolt hung up his sprinting boots after the 2017 IAAF World Championships
Related Articles
"I
"I've Signed For A Football Team," Usain Bolt Teases Fans In Shock Announcement
Year-Ender 2017, World Sports: A Roller Coaster Year
Year-Ender 2017, World Sports: A Roller Coaster Year
The Ashes: Australian Cricketers Get Usain Bolt
The Ashes: Australian Cricketers Get Usain Bolt's Help To Become 'Explosive' Runners
Usain Bolt Should Have Retired Earlier: Michael Johnson
Usain Bolt Should Have Retired Earlier: Michael Johnson
Usain Bolt Determined To Pursue Football Dream
Usain Bolt Determined To Pursue Football Dream
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.