Usain Bolt Loses 2008 Olympics Relay Gold Medal as Jamaica Stripped of Win by IOC

Usain Bolt now has eight Olympic gold medals to his name following IOC's sanction. © AFP

Usain Bolt was stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals on Wednesday as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled Jamaica's win in the 4X100m men's relay event at the 2008 Olympic Games after Nesta Carter, Bolt's team-mate tested positive for doping.

The decision which follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from the Beijing event, means that Bolt, as Carter's teammate, loses one of the three gold medals he won at the Beijing Games in 2008.

Carter was found to have tested positive for banned substance Methylhexanamine, which was once used in nasal decongestants but now is more commonly found as an ingredient in dietary supplements.

The loss of the relay gold deprives Bolt of one of his 'triple triples' -- he won gold in the 100m, 200 and the 4x100m at Beijing and then went on to repeat the feat in London in 2012 and again in Rio last year.

(With inputs from AFP)