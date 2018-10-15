 
Sprint Star Usain Bolt Fumes Over Drug Test Notice

Updated: 15 October 2018 17:11 IST

Usain Bolt quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia's Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial.

The demand has been issued by the Football Federation Australia. © AFP

Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he's stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia. The 100m world record-holder quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia's Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial. "So guys I've retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this," Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice.

The demand for the out of competition test -- to collect urine and blood -- appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia.

"How am I going to get a drug test today? I'm not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously," said Bolt.

"So I asked the lady, 'Why am I getting drug tested when I haven't signed for a club yet?' and she said they told her I'm an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then."

Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.

Their legislation defines an athlete as a "person who competes in sport" if "the sport has an anti-doping policy".

The eight-time Olympic champion, who dominated sprinting after taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, is now bidding to become a professional footballer.

He made his case on Friday by scoring two goals for the Mariners in a pre-season friendly.

The superstar, a massive Manchester United fan, has been handed a chance to train with the A-League side for an indefinite period in order to pursue his dream.

Comments
Topics : Usain Bolt Football Athletics
Highlights
  • Usain Bolt is now bidding to become a professional footballer
  • He is vying for a spot in A-League side Central Coast Mariners
  • Bolt retired from track and field in 2017
