Sachin Tendulkar Says India Transforming From Sports-Loving To Sports-Playing Nation

Over 12,000 runners will be lining up in pursuit of glory at the fourth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon, with legendary Sachin Tendulkar himself flagging off the city's most loved annual sporting event this Sunday. Runners from across the country and city have registered for the marathon, which will start from the iconic Rangers Maidan on Red Road and will see the runners having a shot at four categories including the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Timed 10K and 5k Fun Run.

Organised by NEB Sports, the event has been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), in association with AFI (Athletics Federation of India).

"Every year the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon has had something special to offer. This year too, we will see a diverse range of runners participating across the race categories which is very encouraging. Events like the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon play a huge role in influencing people to embrace a healthy way of life.

"We are steadily moving in the direction of transforming India from a sports loving nation to a sports playing nation," Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said.

This year, over 3,500 highly-trained runners from the men and women in uniform will be taking part.

The marathon will also see dedicated runners from around 10 corporates participate across the different categories. Thirty kids from Dakshini Prayash, an NGO that works with under-privileged children, will also be participating.

45-years-old, Anjali Saraogi, who is the fastest Indian female runner in the 10k category and has represented India at the world level, will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles in the Full Marathon women's category.

She will be joined by Deepak Bandbe, India's fastest 10k male runner who will be competing for top position in the Half Marathon men's category.

The youngest participant at this edition will be 7-year-old Pradyuti who will be a part of the 5k Fun Run, while 86-years-old Janardhan B.R. who will be running the Half Marathon will earn the honour of being the senior-most participant.

Among the other inspirational runners are Arun Singh, a 70-years-old runner who has represented India at the World Majors in the 65+ years age category and Uday Kumar, an amputee who is a seasoned marathoner.