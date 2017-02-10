 
don't
miss
All Sports
Athletics
Athletics

Russia's Mariya Savinova Banned, Stripped Off London Olympics Gold For Doping

Updated: 10 February 2017 18:15 IST

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said there was "clear evidence" that Savinova was involved in doping from the eve of the European Championship in Barcelona in 2010 until the 2013 world championships in Moscow -- including for the 2012 London Games.

Russia's Mariya Savinova Banned, Stripped Off London Olympics Gold For Doping
Mariya Savinova's ban was back-dated to start on August 24, 2015. © AFP

Lausanne:

The international sports tribunal has stripped Russian runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova of the London Olympics 800 metres gold medal and handed her a four-year ban for doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said there was "clear evidence" that Savinova was involved in doping from the eve of the European Championship in Barcelona in 2010 until the 2013 world championships in Moscow -- including for the 2012 London Games.

The ban was back-dated to start on August 24, 2015. CAS said all prizes won between July 26, 2010 and August 19, 2013, are forfeited.

The CAS acted as the main tribunal in the case as the Russian athletics federation is suspended by the world body, the International Association of Athletics Federations because of its doping controversy.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Athletics
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mariya Savinova-Farnosova has been banned for four years
  • Mariya Savinova-Farnosova won the London Olympics 800 metres gold medal
  • Savinova was involved in doping for a period of three years
Related Articles
IAAF Bans Russia From World Athletics Championships in London
IAAF Bans Russia From World Athletics Championships in London
New Email Suggests Athletics Chief, Sebastian Coe, 'Aware' of Russian Doping
New Email Suggests Athletics Chief, Sebastian Coe, 'Aware' of Russian Doping
Usain Bolt Returns 2008 Beijing Games Gold Medal, Says 'Rules Are Rules'
Usain Bolt Returns 2008 Beijing Games Gold Medal, Says 'Rules Are Rules'
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.