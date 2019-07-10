 
PM Modi Lauds Dutee Chand For Winning Gold In World University Games

Updated: 10 July 2019 16:36 IST

Dutee Chand clocked 11.32 seconds to bag the gold in the race. She also holds the 100m national record with an impressive timing of 11.24 seconds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed sprinter Dutee Chand for winning the women''s 100 m gold. © AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed sprinter Dutee Chand for winning the women''s 100 m gold in the World University Games at Naples in Italy. "Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold in the Women''s 100 m finals. You make India proud! #Universiade FISU," Modi tweeted. Chand clocked 11.32 seconds to bag the gold in the race. She also holds the 100m national record with an impressive timing of 11.24 seconds.

She is the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the global event.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had congratulated Chand on her feat.

