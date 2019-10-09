 
Sprinter Nirmala Sheoran Banned For 4 Years, Stripped Of Asian Titles For Doping

Updated: 09 October 2019 18:50 IST
The Athletics Integrity Unit (ACU) said Nirmala Sheoran tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018.

Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran. © AFP

The Athletics Integrity Unit (ACU), which manages track and field doping cases, on Wednesday banned Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran and stripped her of two titles from the 2017 Asian Championships. The ACU said Nirmala tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018 and that the sprinter has accepted the charge and did not request for a hearing.

"The Athletics Integrity Unit has banned Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran for four years with effect from 29 June 2018, for the presence and use of a Prohibited Substance. The athlete accepted the sanction," the ACU tweeted.

Nirmala, 24, ban was backdated to take effect on June 29, 2018 and her results ranging between August 2016 and November 2018 were disqualified.

Nirmala had bagged gold medals in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay at the 2017 Asian Championships.

