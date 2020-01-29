 
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics With Impressive Throw In South Africa

Updated: 29 January 2020 09:35 IST
India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meeting in South Africa.

Neeraj Chopra's last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. © AFP

After recovering from an elbow injury, ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meeting in South Africa. This was the Olympic medal hopeful's first competitive event after recovering from the injury. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also said that they've confirmed with their South African counterparts that it was a 'recognised international meet', and hence the Olympic cut has been made. Neeraj's last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games last August where he won gold with a national record of 88.06m.

The elbow injury had forced Neeraj to miss competitive action for most part of 2019.

He was expected to participate in the National Open Athletics Championship late last year, but the AFI decided to allow Neeraj more time to get competition ready.

Topics mentioned in this article Athletics Other Sports
Highlights
  • Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
  • He registered a throw of 87.86m at Athletics Central North East meeting
  • It was Neeraj's first competitive event after recovering from an injury
