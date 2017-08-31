Man Held Over World 800m Champion Assault

French police arrested a 24-year-old man Thursday in connection with an assault on French world 800 metres champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, sources close to the investigation said. Bosse, 25, said on his Facebook page he had suffered "multiple facial fractures" and "unspeakable psychological damage" following the attack by three individuals at the weekend in the southwest Gironde region of France. The athlete said the assault forced him to put an early end to his season.

The attack occurred at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on Sunday in the car park of the casino at Gujan-Mestras, a small coastal resort town near Arcachon. Bosse had been a member of the local athletics club at Gujan-Mestras and was on vacation there.

He had reportedly spent the night out with friends when he was approached by the three people, posing for a photo alongside them before events turned sour.

"When he was about to leave in his car, he received a slap in the face for no known reason. So he got out of his car then received a number of blows to the face from several individuals," the police source said.

The source said the detained suspect was known to police in the town of Arcachon and had a record of violence and drug-related offences.

At the world championship final in London this month Bosse produced a stunning burst with 150m to go to give France their first-ever gold in the 800m.