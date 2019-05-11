 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

India Exit IAAF World Relays 2019 On Disappointing Note

Updated: 11 May 2019 21:27 IST

Despite question marks over her participation because of spondylitis of the lumbar vertebrae, Indian sprint sensation Hima Das led the women's team.

India Exit IAAF World Relays 2019 On Disappointing Note
Saritaben Gayakwad, Hima Das, VK Vismaya and MR Poovamma formed the women's relay team © AFI

India's hopes at the IAAF World Relays 2019 were dashed on Saturday, with all of the men's, women's and mixed relay teams failing to progress to the finals. Despite there being question marks over her participation because of spondylitis of the lumbar vertebrae, Indian sprint sensation Hima Das was leading the women's team, but failed to take the team beyond the heats. While the Indian men's team finished at the sixth place in Heat 2 with a time of 3:06.05, the women's team finished fourth in Heat 3 with a best effort of 3:31.93. 

Also, India finished at the 18th place in the women's relay to miss their chance for qualifying for the World Championships, slated to be held in Doha later this year.

In the women's relay event, which had been thought to be India's best chance of progressing to the finals, Hima Das ran the first leg, managing to keep up with the rest of the pack. MR Poovamma, running the second leg, started to fall off from the race leaders Canada and Jamaica.

There was some clumsiness at the passing of the baton between Poovamma and Saritaben Gayakwad between the second and third legs and there was daylight between the front of the pack at the end of the third leg. VK Vismaya ran an impressive fourth leg but by then India's chances had been blown away.

A little later, the mixed 4x400m relay team comprising Jithu Baby, Sonia Baishya, Prachi and Antony Alex finished fifth in Heat 1 with a time of 3:23:59.

In the men's relay event, the Indian team of Jithu Baby, Jeevan K. Suresh, Kunhu Muhammed and Muhammed Anas Yahiya failed to put up a show to end at the sixth place. 

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The women's team finished fourth in their heat
  • The men's team finished at sixth place in their heat
  • The mixed team finished at fifth place in their heat
Related Articles
Caster Semenya Wins Doha 800m In First Race Since Gender Ruling Defeat
Caster Semenya Wins Doha 800m In First Race Since Gender Ruling Defeat
Neeraj Chopra Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Doubtful For World Championships
Neeraj Chopra Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Doubtful For World Championships
Caster Semenya Loses Court Challenge Against IAAF Testosterone Rules
Caster Semenya Loses Court Challenge Against IAAF Testosterone Rules
Asian Athletics Championships: PU Chitra Wins Gold In Women
Asian Athletics Championships: PU Chitra Wins Gold In Women's 1500-Metre Final
Unheralded Gomathi Marimuthu, Tejinderpal Singh Toor Win Gold Each in Asian Athletics Championships
Unheralded Gomathi Marimuthu, Tejinderpal Singh Toor Win Gold Each in Asian Athletics Championships
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.