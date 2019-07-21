 
Hima Das Wins Gold In 400m Race, Fifth In A Month

Updated: 21 July 2019 00:14 IST

Hima Das won gold in the 400m race in Prague, her fifth gold medal in a month.

Hima Das clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race. © Twitter

Hima Das clinched her fifth gold medal in the month after she won the 400m race in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday. The Indian sprinter Das clocked 52.09 seconds to complete the race and registered a season-best timing. However, Hima Das has a personal best timing of 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the Asian Games last year. After the fifth gold medal, Hima Das said in a tweet: "Finished 400m today on the top here in the Czech Republic today."

The 19-year-old has bagged the fifth gold medal in a month.

Earlier, she won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold at different events including a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, Hima clocked 23.25 seconds to clinch gold. Her compatriot VK Vismaya won the silver medal with a season best 23.43.

In the men's event also national record holder Muhammad Anas clinched the gold medal in 45.40 seconds in 400m race. Anas, on July 13, had won gold in the men's 400m race as he clocked 45.21 seconds to bag the top honours at Kladno. 

That was Hima's fourth gold since July 2 when she ran her first competitive race in Europe. 

In her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima had clocked 23.65s to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, also in Poland. 

Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Braving a sore back, the Assam runner had clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner VK Vismaya had grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds. 

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

Topics mentioned in this article Athletics Other Sports
Highlights
  • Das clocked 52.09 seconds to complete the race
  • Hima Das has a personal best timing is 50.79 seconds
  • Das won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday
