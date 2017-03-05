 
don't
miss
All Sports
Athletics
Athletics

Happy To Be Drug-Tested Any Time, Anywhere: Mo Farah

Updated: 05 March 2017 17:34 IST

Mo Farah has remained loyal to his coach Alberto Salazar, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing since doping allegations against him were first broadcast by BBC's Panorama programme in June 2015.

Happy To Be Drug-Tested Any Time, Anywhere: Mo Farah
Mo Farah has been linked to several doping reports but has always maintained innocence. © AFP

Mo Farah has come under immense scrutiny following fresh doping allegations against his coach Alberto Salazar in recent weeks. The British four-time Olympic has now come out and said that he is happy to be drug-tested "any time, anywhere" and for any of his historical samples to be reanalysed. A leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report suggested that his coach had "almost certainly" broken anti-doping rules. Farah has staunchly denied any malpractice and always maintained he has nothing to hide.

In quotes reported by many British newspapers on Sunday, Farah said that he was not aware of any request made by any anti-doping authority but was more than happy to comply with their wishes.

"I'm not aware of any request," he said.

"But as I've said many times, I'm happy to be tested any time, anywhere and have any of my samples tested or retested now or at any time in the future, by any official body."

USADA last weekend confirmed it had compiled a dossier on controversial coach Alberto Salazar following a report accusing the athletics guru of dangerously using drugs to boost the performance of his athletes.

Farah has remained fiercely loyal to his coach, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

In 2015 Salazar was the subject of a BBC report alleging he administered testosterone to American distance runner Galen Rupp in 2002 when Rupp -- a training partner of Farah -- was only 16, and encouraged misuse of prescription drugs.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Athletics
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mo Farah says he is welcomes drug-testing
  • Mo Farah has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing
  • There have been fresh doping allegations against his coach
Related Articles
Mo Farah Insists He Is A Clean Athlete
Mo Farah Insists He Is A Clean Athlete
US Anti-Doping Agency Confirms Dossier on Mo Farah's Coach
US Anti-Doping Agency Confirms Dossier on Mo Farah's Coach
Russia's Mariya Savinova Banned, Stripped Off London Olympics Gold For Doping
Russia's Mariya Savinova Banned, Stripped Off London Olympics Gold For Doping
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.