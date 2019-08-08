 
Dutee Chand Reaches Out To Ministry Of External Affairs For Visa Help

Updated: 08 August 2019 19:40 IST

Dutee Chand on Thursday requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to help her complete the visa formalities.

Dutee Chand is the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100m race at the global event. © AFP

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Thursday requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to help her complete the visa formalities so that she can participate in the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) tournaments. Dutee Chand took to Twitter and along with Jaishankar, she also tagged Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. "Want to participate in @iaaforg tournaments in Ireland & Germany on 13 and 19 Aug rsptvly. My Visa formalities have not been completed due to some reasons. Request @DrSJaishankar & @MEAIndia to intervene at the earliest and help me participate in the race," she wrote. 

Recently, Chand won the 100m gold medal in the World University Games in Napoli. The 23-year-old sprinter took to Twitter and had posted a message after her victory. "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!" Prior to her victory, critics had written her off but Dutee Chand responded by completing the 100m race in just 11.32 seconds to secure the top spot. The Odisha runner is now eyeing to qualify for the World Championship and Olympics.

Chand clinched the gold by completing the race in just 11.32 seconds. She is the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100m race at the global event. 

Dutee, who holds the 100m national record of 11.24 seconds, will have to be at her best if she is to qualify for the September 27-October 6 World Championships. "The 100m gold was my first at world level, it is my career highlight so far. But it is a tough road ahead. My target is to qualify for the World Championships and then the Olympics," Dutee Chand said.

Dutee ran her season's best of 11.26 during the Asian Championships in Doha in April and she will have to at least repeat it in less than next two months' time.

Highlights
  • Chand won the 100m gold medal in the World University Games
  • Dutee holds the 100m national record of 11.24 seconds
  • Dutee ran her season's best of 11.26 during the Asian Championships
