Dutee Chand Confirmed To Take Part In World Athletics Championships

Sprinter Dutee Chand was on Thursday included in the India squad for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Doha later this month. The development came after the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) accepted an invite for her participation from its parent body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). "Participation of @DuteeChand is confirmed yesterday late evening by AFI to IAAF in Women's 100m," a tweet from the Athletics Federation of India said.

The AFI selection committee has also approved the names of Archana Suseentran (women's 200m) and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, subject to an invitation from the IAAF.

Dutee had not met the qualification mark of 11.24 seconds, but has managed to get the required number to be among the competitors in the world event.

The team:

Men:

Jabir MP (400m Hurdles), Jinson Johnson (1500m), Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase), KT Irfan and Devender Singh (20km Race Walk), Gopi T (Marathon), Sreeshankar M (Long Jump), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas, Nirmal Noah Tom, Alex Antony, Amoj Jacob, KS Jeevan, Dharun Ayyasamy and Harsh Kumar (4x400m Men's & Mixed Relay).

Women:

PU Chitra (1500m), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Hima Das, Vismaya VK, Poovamma MR, Jisna Mathew, Revathi V, Subha Venkatsan, Vithya R (4x400m Women & Mixed Relay).