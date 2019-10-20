 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

Delhi Half Marathon: Andamlak Belihu, Tsehay Gemechu Retain Titles

Updated: 20 October 2019 10:58 IST

Delhi Half Marathon: Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu clocked a timing of 59:10 to win the men's race while Tsehay Gemechu broke her event record to claim the women's title.

Delhi Half Marathon: Andamlak Belihu, Tsehay Gemechu Retain Titles
Delhi Half Marathon: Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu clocked a timing of 59:10 to defend his title. © AFP

Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu retained their respective men's and women's titles at the 15th Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. Ethiopia's Belihu clocked a timing of 59:10 to defend his title at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, while Gemechu broke her event record and also produced her personal best with an impressive 66:00. Belihu, who had won the prestigious IAAF Gold Label Race last year with a time of 59 minute 18 seconds, finished ahead of fellow Ethiopian Solomon Berihu, who clocked 59:17. Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie finished third in the men's race with a timing of 59:33.

Belihu missed the course record by just four seconds, which was set by Ethiopia's Guye Adola (59.06), in the 2014 edition.

"I know I missed the course record. So I am a bit disappointed but overall it was a good race. So I am happy," said Belihu.

"I am looking forward to running a few marathons and half marathons but it all depends on my training and I need to discuss with my coach to take a call."

In the women's race, Ethiopia's Yelamzerf Yehualaw clocked 1:06:01 to grab second place, while Zeineba Yimer clocked 1:06:57 to finish third.

Gemechu, who had scored a personal best of 66:50 to set a course record last year, said: "I broke the course record and I am happy that I could achieve it. I was tired after Doha. But I wanted to win in Delhi. I am very happy. It is also my personal best."

Among Indian men, Srinu Bugatha claimed first position with a timing of 1:04:33, while Suresh Patel and Harshad Mhatre claimed the second and third place with timings of 1:04:57 and 1:05:12 respectively.

Among the Indian women, L Suriya came up at the top with a timing of 1:12:49, while Parul Chaudhary and Chinta Yadav clocked 1:13:55 and 1:15:28 to finish second and third.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the race in the presence of International Event Ambassador Carmelita Jeter and others.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Belihu, Gemechu retain their respective men's and women's titles
  • Belihu clocked a timing of 59:10 to win the men's race
  • Gemechu broke her event record to claim the women's title
Related Articles
Marathoners Ready To Run Even As Delhi Battles Toxic Pollution
Marathoners Ready To Run Even As Delhi Battles Toxic Pollution
Lasers, Rabbits And New Nikes: How The 2-Hour Marathon Barrier Was Broken
Lasers, Rabbits And New Nikes: How The 2-Hour Marathon Barrier Was Broken
Kenya
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Shatters World Record In Chicago Marathon
Dutee Chand Clocks Fastest Time By An Indian In 2019 To Clinch 200M Gold
Dutee Chand Clocks Fastest Time By An Indian In 2019 To Clinch 200M Gold
National Open Athletics Championships: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor Betters His Own National Record To Win Shot Put Gold
National Open Athletics Championships: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor Betters His Own National Record To Win Shot Put Gold
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.