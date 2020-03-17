 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Athletics

Coronavirus Pandemic Forces Diamond League Organisers To Postpone First 3 Track Meets

Updated: 17 March 2020 16:40 IST

The meetings affected are Doha on April 17, Shanghai on May 16 and another Chinese venue that was yet to be named, on May 9.

Coronavirus Pandemic Forces Diamond League Organisers To Postpone First 3 Track Meets
The first meet of the 2020 Diamond League season was scheduled to be held in Doha on April 17. © Twitter

The opening three track and field meetings on the elite Diamond League circuit have been postponed in response to the growing global crisis around the new coronavirus. The meetings affected are Doha on April 17, Shanghai on May 16 and another Chinese venue that was yet to be named, on May 9. "This decision was made in close consultation with organising committees, local authorities and sports governing bodies," Diamond League organisers said in a statement.

"It is forbidden to enter Qatar from a number of countries and the government in Doha has suspended all national and international events for a period of 30 days.

"While the number of new infections is now decreasing in China, the fact remains that preparations for the meetings have been set back by several weeks and the closed borders and travel restrictions make it impossible to organise international top level competitions."

Organisers added that the current plan was to stage the Shanghai event on August 13.

New dates for Doha and the second meeting in China remain to be announced, with a possibility being that they could be held after the September 9-11 Diamond League final in Zurich.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Diamond League organisers postponed opening three track and field meets
  • The first meet of the 2020 Diamond League season was to be held in Doha
  • Two other meets scheduled to be held in China in May were also postponed
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Hima Das Spreads Awareness About COVID-19 Pandemic With "Safe Hands Challenge"
Coronavirus: Hima Das Spreads Awareness About COVID-19 Pandemic With "Safe Hands Challenge"
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Recalled From Turkey Amid Coronavirus Scare
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Recalled From Turkey Amid Coronavirus Scare
Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh Becomes 2nd Indian After Neeraj Chopra To Qualify For Tokyo Olympics
Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh Becomes 2nd Indian After Neeraj Chopra To Qualify For Tokyo Olympics
Joshua Cheptegei Breaks Sub-13 Minute Barrier For New 5km World Record
Joshua Cheptegei Breaks Sub-13 Minute Barrier For New 5km World Record
Bhawana Jat Shatters 20Km Race Walk National Record To Secure Tokyo Olympics Spot
Bhawana Jat Shatters 20Km Race Walk National Record To Secure Tokyo Olympics Spot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.