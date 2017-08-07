 
don't
miss
All Sports
Athletics
Athletics

Boos, Then Applause For Justin Gatlin at Medal Ceremony

Updated: 07 August 2017 12:24 IST

Sebastian Coe, president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), admitted earlier Sunday he was nervous at how the crowd would respond when the 35-year-old two-time dope cheat, who had taken the title denying crowd favourite and Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt a final individual gold, in Saturday's final, stepped on top of the podium.

Boos, Then Applause For Justin Gatlin at Medal Ceremony
Justin beat Usain Bolt in the final 100m race of the latter's career. © AFP

Applause eventually drowned out the boos that greeted American Justin Gatlin when he received his gold medal for the 100 metres world title on Sunday at the London Stadium.

Sebastian Coe, president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), admitted earlier Sunday he was nervous at how the crowd would respond when the 35-year-old two-time dope cheat, who had taken the title denying crowd favourite and Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt a final individual gold, in Saturday's final, stepped on top of the podium.

However, those fears were allayed when the booing, mixed with muted applause, was replaced by more enthusiastic clapping as Gatlin, who had been jeered throughout the heats and then even more so when he was announced the winner on Saturday, received his gold medal from Coe.

It had looked ominous when deafening roars rang out for Bolt as he stepped up for his bronze medal and then some boos greeted young American silver medallist Christian Coleman who looked slightly bemused.

The two Americans then stood together, waiting for Bolt, as the 30-year-old 100m and 200m world record holder lapped up the crowd chanting his name for almost the last time at a major championships, before shaking hands with each other and walking off down the tunnel.

Topics : Athletics Usain St. Leo Bolt
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Applause eventually drowned out the boos during the medal ceremony
  • Gatlin won the 100m gold at the World Championships
  • It was the final 100m race of Bolt's career
Related Articles
World Athletics Championships: Justin Gatlin Rains On Usain Bolt's 100m Parade
World Athletics Championships: Justin Gatlin Rains On Usain Bolt's 100m Parade
World Athletics Championships: Indians Disappoint As Dutee Chand Crashes Out
World Athletics Championships: Indians Disappoint As Dutee Chand Crashes Out
Brilliant Mo Farah Captures 10th Successive Global Title
Brilliant Mo Farah Captures 10th Successive Global Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.