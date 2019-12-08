 
"Best Thing On Internet": Twitter Explodes After Athletics Federation Of India's Message For Pakistan Athlete

Updated: 08 December 2019 14:49 IST

The Athletics Federation of India congratulated Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem after he won gold in the South Asian Games and secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Athletics Federation of India tweeted an old photo of Arshad Nadeem with Neeraj Chopra. © Twitter

The Athletics Federation of India was praised for congratulating Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, after the javelin thrower won the gold medal at the South Asian Games and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record) Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn direct qualification," the Athletics Federation of India tweeted on Saturday, along with an old picture of Arshad Nadeem with India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra.

Nadeem threw 86.29 metres to secure the gold medal in Nepal, with India's Shivpal Singh finishing second. With the Olympic qualification standard set at 85 metres, he also secured direct qualification for the event in Tokyo next year, however, Shivpal missed out with a best effort of 84.43 metres.

The Athletics Federation of India's tweet won hearts and responses started flooding in.

"The best thing on internet today. This is actually message of love and peace," one Twitter user wrote.

"Respect from Pakistan. That's how should we grow together. Best of luck," another user tweeted.

"Really happy to see this post coming from your page... thank you from Pakistan," came another comment.

"Now, this is chivalry and standards of the conduct. How I wish if both Nations could learn to live with each other. Sending you guys love and hugs from Islamabad, Pakistan. God bless," a user tweeted.

"Sports has the power to kill all the animosity and hatred between our nations. Thank you," tweeted another user.

India have so far won 214 medals, including 110 golds and are leading the table in the ongoing South Asian Games with the highest medal tally, ahead of hosts Nepal and Sri Lanka. Pakistan have won 87 medals so far, with 23 golds.

