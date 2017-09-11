Asian Games Gold Medallist Priyanka Panwar Banned For 8 Years

Priyanka Panwar (extreme right) was handed the suspension by NADA's disciplinary panel.

India's top quarter-miler Priyanka Panwar was on Monday suspended for eight years after she tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, virtually putting an end to her career. The 29-year-old Asian Games gold medallist was handed the suspension by National Anti Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel. The verdict of the NADA panel is based on the result of a test conducted on the athlete last year. "She has been suspended for eight years with effect from July 2016," NADA chief Navin Agarwal told PTI.

Priyanka's samples had tested positive for mephentermine (a stimulant).

As per the NADA code, athletes caught for a second anti-doping rule violation get a maximum suspension of eight years.

Panwar, along with five other athletes, had tested positive for anabolic steroids in the dope tests conducted in 2011, resulting in a two-year suspension for the athlete.

A gold medallist in 4x400m women's relay at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, Panwar had tested positive for a banned stimulant during a national inter-state athletics competition last year.

She had then decided to face the disciplinary panel.