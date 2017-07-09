Asian Athletics Championships 2017: Archana Adhav Wins Women's 800m Gold

Indian sprinter Archana Adhav took India's gold medal tally to eight after she won the women's 800m final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. Archana won the gold medal with a magnificent timing of 2:05:00, ahead of second-placed Nimali Waliwarsha Konda of Sri Lanka (2:05:23) and third-placed Gayanthika Thushari (2:05:27), also of Sri Lanka. India's Lili Das finished fifth with a timing of 2:07:49 in the event.

With this win, Archana qualified for the upcoming World Championships in August 2017.

Favourite Tintu Luka failed to finish the race.

Jinson Johnson won bronze medal in the men's 800m final, taking India's total medal count to 22.