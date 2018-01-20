 
don't
miss
All Sports
Athletics

Watch: American Christian Coleman Breaks 60m Indoor World Record

Updated: 20 January 2018 16:27 IST

The 21-year-old American set the new mark at the low-level Clemson Invitational track meet to surpass the previous record of 6.39 second held by fellow American Maurice Greene.

Watch: American Christian Coleman Breaks 60m Indoor World Record
Christian Coleman is a world 100 meter silver medalist. © AFP

World 100 meter silver medalist Christian Coleman on Saturday opened his 2018 campaign by breaking the 60 meter indoor world record with a time of 6.37 seconds. The 21-year-old American set the new mark at the low-level Clemson Invitational track meet to surpass the previous record of 6.39 second held by fellow American Maurice Greene. Greene ran the time twice, in 1998 in Madrid, Spain, and 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia. Coleman's previous best was 6.45 second at last year's US collegiate indoor championships. "Great start to my career," tweeted Coleman, who is in his first year as a professional athlete.

The time still needs to be ratified by athletics' world governing body, the IAAF.

The meet at Clemson University in South Carolina was the first event of the season for Coleman. Earlier in the day he ran a time of 6.47sec.

Tevin Hester, of the US, was second in 6.57 while Warren Fraser of the Bahamas finished third with a time of 6.69.

Coleman set prodigious times as a college athlete and has been hailed as a potential Olympic champion. 

He ran the fastest 100 meters time of 2017 with 9.82sec but in the world final in London he was beaten by Justin Gatlin as Usain Bolt finished third.

Topics : Athletics
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Coleman set the new mark at the low-level Clemson Invitational track meet
  • Coleman beat the previous record of 6.39 second held by Maurice Greene
  • Great start to my career, Coleman tweeted
Related Articles
Justin Gatlin 'Shocked' By Allegations About Coach And An Agent
Justin Gatlin 'Shocked' By Allegations About Coach And An Agent
Russia Banned From 2018 Winter Olympics, Athletes Can Compete Under Olympic Flag: IOC
Russia Banned From 2018 Winter Olympics, Athletes Can Compete Under Olympic Flag: IOC
Hong Kong Athlete Says Coach Abused Her As Teenager
Hong Kong Athlete Says Coach Abused Her As Teenager
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.