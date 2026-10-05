The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has been included in the World Athletics Global Calendar ahead of its 10th edition on November 29, making performances at the race eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings. The inclusion marks a significant milestone for the marathon, which has grown from a few thousand runners in its early editions to more than 24,000 participants in its previous edition. The recognition also brings Ahmedabad into the international road-racing calendar and reflects the standards followed by the event, including course measurement and certification, race operations, medical preparedness, timing and results, elite athlete management, and compliance with applicable athletics and anti-doping regulations.

The event has evolved into a city-wide sporting occasion, with runners, volunteers, families and Armed Forces personnel participating on the streets of Ahmedabad.

The milestone comes as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, adding to the city's growing sporting profile.

"Being part of the World Athletics Global Calendar is a proud moment for everyone who has made this marathon what it is today, from the runners and volunteers to the Armed Forces personnel who run alongside us," Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said in a release.

"This recognition validates the standards we have built, including course certification, runner safety, timing systems and elite athlete management. Ahmedabad celebrates this marathon as a festival, with people from every neighbourhood coming onto the streets together," he added.

Adesara said the organisers remained committed to giving Ahmedabad "a race worthy of this recognition" as the marathon heads into its 10th edition.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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