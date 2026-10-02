India ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games women's hockey gold as they beat China 1-0 in the final at Kakamigahara on Friday. However, the win would not have been possible without a sensational penalty stroke save by legendary goalkeeper Savita Punia in the second quarter. After Lalremsiami Hmarzote had given India in the lead in the first quarter, China were awarded a penalty stroke and handed a golden opportunity to equalise. However, Savita made a stunning save to keep India's lead intact.

The moment happened in the eighth minute of the second quarter. China's Zhang Ying took the penalty stroke, but Savita guessed correctly, diving to her left to make a superb save.

An Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee, the Asian Games gold marks arguably Savita's greatest team achievement in her career.

WATCH: Savita Punia's gold-medal defining penalty save vs China

Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute with a powerful reverse-hit finish as India held their nerve under sustained Chinese pressure to reclaim the continental crown for the first time since 1982.

The goal came at the end of a well-crafted attacking move, with Salima Tete providing a precise pass into the circle before Sakshi delivered the ball to Lalremsiami, who unleashed a fierce reverse-hit that flew into the roof of the net, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with no chance.

India's early advantage was put to the test as China gradually took control of possession and repeatedly threatened the Indian circle. However, the Indian defence stood firm, with Navneet Kaur producing a crucial goalline clearance to deny a Chinese penalty-corner attempt.

Savita Punia then delivered one of the defining moments of the final, making a brilliant one-handed save to deny China a penalty stroke. The Indian goalkeeper read the attempt perfectly and kept out the effort, preserving her side's slender lead at a crucial stage of the contest.

India carried their 1-0 advantage into half-time despite China's efforts to find an equaliser. The pressure continued after the break, with China winning multiple penalty corners in the third quarter, but Salima and her teammates repeatedly put their bodies on the line to block the attempts.

China threw everything into attack in the closing stages, even withdrawing their goalkeeper to bring on an additional outfield player in search of an equaliser. India remained composed, managing possession and denying their opponents a clear opportunity to take the match into a shootout.

With IANS inputs

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