Asian Games 2026 is over, and India have finished with 85 medals, including 21 golds. Despite amassing 21 less medals than the previous edition, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 brought to the fore a number of new heroes in the Indian sporting community. One notable aspect about the recently-concluded games was that women delivered more gold medals for India than men did. This ultimately played a decisive role in India retaining fourth spot in the medal table - the same as the previous edition - narrowly ahead of Uzbekistan.

From Vithya Ramraj in athletics to Kumkum Mohod in archery, from Pranati Urs in golf to Parveen Hooda in boxing, Indian women delivered several moments of pride for the nation over the last couple of weeks.

In total, while both men and women won 38 medals each, the women won 11 gold medals compared to seven by men.

Indian women won three gold medals in archery, two in boxing, and one each in athletics, shooting, golf, cricket, kabaddi and hockey.

In archery, Kumkum Mohod secured India's first-ever Asiad gold in the women's individual recurve event.

A similarly historic first took place in golf, where Pranati Urs became the first Indian woman to win gold in the individual event.

India's women's cricket and kabaddi teams entered the Asian Games as favourites to win gold, and delivered, not showing a hint of cracking under pressure. But the Indian women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait for Asiad gold, being the class of the tournament and defeating favourites China in the final.

Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain bagged gold in their respective individual boxing categories, making it a Games to remember for the country in the sport.

Neeru Dhanda was at the forefront of a historic gold in trap shooting, and also contributed to the mixed team gold.

And Vithya Ramraj's sprint to the finish line, as she won gold for India in the women's 4x400m relay alongside Kiran Pahal, MR Poovamma and Prachi Choudhary, was arguably India's finest moment of Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

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