The president of the Olympic Council of Asia acknowledged Saturday that politics - in the form of a welcoming ceremony involving Taiwan - had already entered into the Asian Games. He did not sound pleased about it, speaking just hours before the official opening ceremony on Saturday. Some events at the Asian Games began several days ago to accommodate a packed schedule and more than 17,000 athletes and officials. Up to 5,000 are housed on a cruise ship. "I don't think, you know, the politicians or politics should be involved in sports," said Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, speaking with media at the Asian Games. He is the younger brother of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Al Thani. Sheikh Joaan was asked about an incident Friday at the Asian Games in which Taiwan's sports minister, Lee Yang, was temporarily barred from a welcoming ceremony and a flag-raising.

Lee was later allowed to participate and the OCA attributed the incident to a misunderstanding.

"We don't mix sports with politics and we already have," Sheikh Joaan said. "We're going to take - if something like this will happen, we have our way of taking care of it. And all the delegations know what the protocol is and what should be done, and what shouldn't be done."

Lee is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in badminton. He won gold twice in doubles - 2020 and 2024 - each time defeating a Chinese pair in the final.

Taiwan competes in the Asian Games and the Olympics under the name of Chinese Taipei and without its flag due to China's claim on the island off its east coast.

Taiwan media reported the OCA had issued an order barring Lee. Taiwan media reported that Taiwan officials asked to see the order but officials were unable to produce it.

"We chose to stick to our principles," Chen Shih-kwei, a vice president of the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee, said.

"We asked the local organizing committee and the OCA to uphold the Olympic spirit, so that we could attend all events equally and with dignity," Chen added. "We insisted on this, and then negotiations began. We stood firm on our dignity and principles."

Lee later told Taiwanese reporters that "we are doing our best to safeguard our rights and do not want to be subjected to any form of suppression."

"We also hope more Taiwanese athletes can perform at their best and give their all at the games so that Taiwan can be more visible on the international stage."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace