Asian Games 2026, India vs Sri Lanka Men's Hockey LIVE Updates: The men's hockey Pool A match between India and Sri Lanka is underway. India are leading Sri Lanka 6-0 in the second quarter. Abhishek Nain and Jugraj Singh have slammed two goals each, while Mandeep Singh and captain Harmanpreet Singh have scored one each. India are eyeing a second straight victory after a massive 13-1 win over Indonesia in their opening pool match. Harmanpreet Singh and co. are the reigning champions, and are favourites to clinch another gold as the top-ranked Asian side in men's hockey.
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Men's Hockey Match at Asian Games 2026:
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Jugraj denied hattrick!
Jugraj Singh slams it into the net from a dragflick, but his hattrick celebrations have to be stopped as there is a referral. And the goal is disallowed. Looks like the ball had left the D, and that's why the goal was chalked off.
Q2 10' IND 6-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: GOAL! Jugraj with another!
The goals keep coming! Jugraj Singh once again showing his might as a dragflicker. Another powerful strike towards goal, one of the Sri Lankan defenders gets his stick to it, but is unable to block the shot.
Q2 7' IND 6-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: GOAL! Second for Abhishek!
Two in two minutes! The goals are flowing left, right and centre from the Indian team. Abhishek Nain with another! 5-0.
Q2 2' IND 5-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Second quarter on! GOAL!
Hammered in by the captain! Goal No. 4! The second quarter begins, and India score in less than 30 seconds. It's a penalty corner, Harmanpreet Singh slams the dragflick, a Sri Lanka defender blocks it, but the ball takes a deflection and goes in!
Q2 1' IND 4-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: First quarter ends!
End of the first quarter, and it has been a dominant one from India. A goal each for Mandeep, Jugraj and Abhishek, and India are in the driver's seat.
Another big win loading?
End of Q1 | IND 3-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: GOAL! Third for India!
One more! This time it's Abhishek Nain. The forward had assisted the first goal, and now he gets on the scoresheet himself. India running riot in the first quarter.
Q1 10' IND 3-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: GOAL! India 2 up!
Another one for India! Jugraj Singh with a power dragflick into the net! Smashes it in low and hard into the goal! India two goals up in the first quarter.
Q1 8' IND 2-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE: GOAL! India off the mark!
India open the scoring! India build-up down the right, Abhishek Nain gets into a tight angle but spots Mandeep Singh open in the middle, and finds him with an excellent pass. Mandeep smacks it into the goal!
Q1 5' IND 1-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE: GOAL! India off the mark!
India open the scoring! India build-up down the right, Abhishek Nain gets into a tight angle but spots Mandeep Singh open in the middle, and finds him with an excellent pass. Mandeep smacks it into the goal!
Q1 5' IND 1-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE: GOAL! India off the mark!
India open the scoring! India build-up down the right, Abhishek Nain gets into a tight angle but spots Mandeep Singh open in the middle, and finds him with an excellent pass. Mandeep smacks it into the goal!
Q1 5' IND 1-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE: Match begins!
We are live! The Pool A match between India and Sri Lanka is underway! India attacking from left to right, wearing their bright saffron kits. Sri Lanka in a white and blue kit.
Q1 1' IND 0-0 SL
India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE: An easy game for India?
The Indian strike force was at its lethal best against Indonesia, with the likes of Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, veteran Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Rajinder Singh working in tandem to create and convert chances. From set pieces, it was skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh who took responsibility, and the onus will be on the duo to deliver throughout the competition. The match against Sri Lanka should be a cakewalk for the Indians, and chief coach Craig Fulton will be keen to test all his players ahead of two tough pool matches against South Korea and Japan.
India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE: India eye another dominat win!
India got off to a stunning start in the Asian Cup 2026. The title holders started their campaign with a commanding 13-1 win over unfancied Indonesia on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will aim for a similar performance against Sri Lanka today.
Welcome all!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the men's hockey match at the Asian Games 2026. In their second game of the event, India face Sri Lanka. Stay connected for live scores and updates from the match.