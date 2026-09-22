The Indian strike force was at its lethal best against Indonesia, with the likes of Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, veteran Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Rajinder Singh working in tandem to create and convert chances. From set pieces, it was skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh who took responsibility, and the onus will be on the duo to deliver throughout the competition. The match against Sri Lanka should be a cakewalk for the Indians, and chief coach Craig Fulton will be keen to test all his players ahead of two tough pool matches against South Korea and Japan.