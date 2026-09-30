India vs South Korea Women's Hockey LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India are ready to square off against South Korea in the Asian Games 2026, women's hockey semi-final match on Wednesday at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. India have been flawless in Pool B, winning all five matches and scoring 66 goals in the process. But their biggest test of the tournament so far awaits at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium, where South Korea will provide a considerably tougher challenge than the opposition India encountered in the pool stage. The Indian campaign began with a 19-0 rout of Uzbekistan before they overwhelmed Indonesia 17-1 and Thailand 20-1. They then survived their sternest pool-stage test against hosts Japan, winning 3-1, before signing off with a 7-0 victory over Singapore.

India vs South Korea Women's Hockey LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Wednesday, September 30 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs South Korea, women's hockey semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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