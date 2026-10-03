India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final LIVE: India lead Malaysia 3-1 in the second half of the men's hockey gold-medal match at the Asian Games in Kakamigahara. Jugraj Singh doubled his tally for the match, converting a penalty stroke in the third quarter to extend India's lead over Malaysia. Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner each on either side of Shello Silverius' goal for Malaysia. Silverius equalised after Harmanpreet had broken the deadlock in the opening quarter. Jugraj then restored India's lead against the run of play. India have never won successive Asian Games gold medals, making this final a golden opportunity to write a new chapter in history. (Asian Games Medal Tally)

India vs Malaysia Live Updates, Asian Games 2026 IND vs MAL Men's Hockey Final Live Updates: