India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final LIVE: India lead Malaysia 3-1 in the second half of the men's hockey gold-medal match at the Asian Games in Kakamigahara. Jugraj Singh doubled his tally for the match, converting a penalty stroke in the third quarter to extend India's lead over Malaysia. Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner each on either side of Shello Silverius' goal for Malaysia. Silverius equalised after Harmanpreet had broken the deadlock in the opening quarter. Jugraj then restored India's lead against the run of play. India have never won successive Asian Games gold medals, making this final a golden opportunity to write a new chapter in history. (Asian Games Medal Tally)
India vs Malaysia Live Updates, Asian Games 2026 IND vs MAL Men's Hockey Final Live Updates:
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Shilanand makes it 4-1!
GOAL INDIA! Shilanand Lakra, the super sub, does it again! He makes it 4-1 with India's first field goal of the match. Brilliant work from Dilpreet in the build-up, and Lakra applies the finishing touch. India are edging closer to a historic gold medal defence!
54' - IND 4:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: India waste another chance!
India squander six penalty corners in succession! The initial attempts are repeatedly blocked by the Malaysian rusher before India opt for a variation, slipping the ball back to the injector. However, he is unable to bring it under control, and the chance goes begging.
53' - IND 3:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Another PC for India!
India win another penalty corner! Amit Rohidas' attempt is blocked by a Malaysian defender, and the umpire points to another PC. However, the re-attempt also strikes the foot of a defender, earning India yet another penalty corner. India will retake the PC!
51' - IND 3:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Final quarter starts!
India have never successfully defended their men's hockey gold medal at the Asian Games. They are just 15 minutes away from scripting history. The fourth and final quarter is underway.
45' - IND 3:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: GOAL!
India win a penalty stroke after a deflected effort towards goal strikes Aiman Rozemi on the body. Hardik steps up and drills the stroke into the bottom-right corner, sending Muhamad Zaimi Mat Deris the wrong way. India extend their lead and now have one hand on the gold medal!
42' - IND 3:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Another PC for India!
A long aerial ball is played in search of Mandeep inside the circle. However, Shello intercepts it, despite being less than five metres away from Mandeep, who had his stick up to bring the ball under control. The attempt, however, is just over the bar.
40' - IND 2:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Chance for India!
Another circle penetration, another PC! Shilanand Lakra is foulded from behind inside the box and referee points to the PC. However, India are not happy as they wanted a advantage with one player one-on-one with the keeper.
35' - IND 2:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: 2nd-half starts!
The second half is underway at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. India are attacking from right to left.
30' - IND 2:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Half-time!
Goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh have given India a 2-1 lead over Malaysia at half-time in the men's hockey gold-medal match at the 2026 Asian Games.
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: India take the lead!
Another penalty corner for India! Shilanand Lakra shows an incredible burst of pace, weaving past a couple of Malaysian defenders to win a foot. Jugraj takes the attempt and fires it past Muhamad Zaimi Mat Deris. That's his seventh goal of the campaign, and India are back in front!
23' - IND 2:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Penalty corner for India!
India win a penalty corner near the 15m line. However, the opportunity goes begging as the attempt is weak and Malaysia clear the danger. It's India's first big chance of the second quarter. The hosts have been on the back foot for much of this period.
20' - IND 1:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Malaysia win another PC!
Malaysia try an interesting variation from the penalty corner! Instead of going to the main drag-flicker, the ball is slipped to a teammate near the post. However, the shot is directed straight at Suraj Karkera. Malaysia appeal for another penalty corner, but the umpire is unmoved. They decide to take the review!
16' - IND 1:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Malaysia equalise!
Malaysia hit back straightaway! Shello Silverius finds the back of the net with a brilliant half-volley. He brings down the aerial ball and strikes it on the bounce to equalise for the two-time silver medallists.
14' - IND 1:1 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Goal!
That's a penalty corner for India! The persistence and pressure from the Indians finally pay off. The first opportunity goes begging as Mandeep's stop is poor, but he does well to win another PC immediately after. Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake this time, hammering a fierce drag-flick straight past goalkeeper Muhamad Zaimi Mat Deris. India take the lead!
11' - IND 1:0 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Big chance for India!
Another circle penetration for India as Vivek Sagar Prasad gets on the end of a long ball. He turns and attempts a backhand shot, but it sails wide of the goal. It's the same spot from where Lalremsiami scored in the women's gold-medal match, but the angle was much tighter this time.
7' - IND 0:0 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Early pressure from India!
First circle penetration for India as Germanpreet finds Abhishek from a free hit. However, Abhishek is unable to find a foot, and Malaysia clear the danger. Malaysia have parked the bus with all players inside the box.
4' - IND 0:0 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: We are underway!
Malaysia get us underway, attacking from right to left. An early long ball is played down the left channel but is unable to find a Malaysian stick.
1' - IND 0:0 MAS
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Action to start soon!
Alright, the national anthems are done. The two teams are ready, sharing high-fives before the start. Here is India's confirmed starting XI!
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 3, 2026
The Indian Men's Team's Starting XI is locked in for the Asian Games 2026 Gold-Medal Match against Malaysia!
Time to leave it all on the field. LET'S GO, INDIA!
3:40 PM IST
Watch the action LIVE on the Sony Sports... pic.twitter.com/qFtS6l266L
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Interesting trivia!
Malaysia have beaten India only twice at the Asian Games, with both victories coming in the semi-finals in 2010 and 2018. They went on to win silver on both occasions.
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Pakistan win bronze!
Pakistan earlier clinched the bronze medal after defeating South Korea 5-3 in a thrilling contest at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. Congratulations to the Men in Green!
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Can India maintain their unbeaten record?
Malaysia have not beaten India in men's hockey since the semi-final of 2018 Asian Games semi-final in Jakarta. The match finished 2-2 in regulation time, and Malaysia advanced by winning the shootout 7-6, denying India a place in the final.
Asian Games Live: Aman wins gold in wrestling!
Aman Sehrawat has won India's 20th gold medal at the Asian Games, defeating a North Korean wrestler in the men's 57kg freestyle final. Aman was trailing 7-6 with less than a minute remaining but turned the tide dramatically, scoring five unanswered points to clinch the gold.
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Malaysia defeat South Korea
Malaysia, meanwhile, also had to dig deep to reach the final. They were pushed hard by South Korea before eventually holding their nerve to secure a 2-1 victory. The result earned them a place in their second Asian Games final in the last three editions and underlined their ability to stay composed when the margins are fine.
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: India's thrilling win vs Pakistan
The Indians were certainly on top of their game against Pakistan on Thursday, wasting a plethora of penalty corners while also conceding a three-goal lead. India looked firmly in control after establishing a 3-0 lead, but Pakistan fought their way back into the contest and levelled the score at 3-3. With the match seemingly heading for a shootout, India scored the decisive goal in the last minute of regulation time through Abhishek to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory.
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: India aim to script history
India have never won successive Asian Games gold medals, which makes the final a golden opportunity to write a new chapter in history. But, for India, who had a wobbly run in the semifinal against arch rivals Pakistan, it will be a challenge to pull up their socks against Malaysia who have remained unbeaten in the Asian Games with five consecutive wins.
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026, men's hockey final match between India and Malaysia on Saturday, straight from the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. Stay tuned for all the live updates.