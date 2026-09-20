India vs Indonesia LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey: The Indian men's hockey team face off against Indonesia in their first Pool A match of Asian Games 2026. India are massive favourites to win the gold medal in men's hockey at the Asiad, having done so in two of the last three editions. Ranked eighth in the world, India start off as favourites against 58th-ranked Indonesia. India are also going to play against Sri Lanka, Republic of Korea, Japan and Bangladesh in the pool phase. The top two in the pool qualify for the semi-finals.

India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Sunday, September 20 (IST).

Where will the India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Indonesia, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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