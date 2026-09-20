India vs Indonesia LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Hockey: India are running riot against Indonesia in their first Pool A game of the Asian Games 2026 men's hockey tournament, in Kakamigahara on Sunday. India are leading Indonesia 6-0 in the second quarter. India begin their quest for back-to-back men's hockey golds at the Asian Games, having also won in the previous edition in Hangzhou. Being the highest-ranked Asian side in the world, India are big favourites to win the gold medal this time around as well. Harmanpreet Singh and co. will be eager to set aside their disappointing Hockey World Cup campaign and start off with a bang against 58th-ranked Indonesia.
Here are the LIVE Updates from India vs Indonesia, Asian Games 2026 men's hockey match, straight from Kakamigahara:
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: GOAL!
India are scoring goals for fun! A powerful shot from the left of the D, and the keeper has no chance. Mandeep Singh is the scorer this time around.
Whatever coach Craig Fulton said at the first quarter break has worked a treat!
Q2 6' IND 6-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: GOAL! Fifth for India!
The goals keep coming! Merely a few seconds after Dilpreet's second goal, India break into the attack and go 5-0 up. Rajinder slams in from a rebound.
Q2 4' IND 5-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: GOAL! Another for Dilpreet!
Dilpreet Singh bags another! India are absolutely running riot in the second quarter. Another build-up down the left, and another tap-in for Dilpreet in front of goal.
Q2 4' IND 4-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: GOAL! Third for India!
There comes the goal! India go 3-0 up, Dilpreet Singh taps it in. India build up from the left wing, fire in a low cross, and Dilpreet positions himself well to pick up an easy finish.
Q2 3' IND 3-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: Second quarter underway
Early chance for India as the second quarter begins! Shilanand Lakra picks up the ball in the D and takes a powerful shot, but Indonesia's goalkeeper manages to save!
Q2 2' IND 2-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Asian Games LIVE: First quarter ends
End of the first quarter! India head in with a two-goal lead, having dominated proceedings so far. Barely any chances generated by Indonesia.
End of Q1 | IND 2-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Asian Games LIVE: GOAL! India score another!
2-0 to India! India break into the Indonesian D quite easily once again, a couple of passes and attempts, and then the ball floats up for Abhishek right in front of the goal, and he hammers it in.
Q1 12' IND 2-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Asian Games LIVE: Great counter-attack
India launched a lightning-quick counter-attack, with Sukhjeet Singh and Mandeep Singh combining. Mandeep dribbles past a defender, but his final shot is poor.
Q1 10' IND 1-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Asian Games LIVE: GOAL! India open scoring
First goal for India! They win a penalty corner, Harmanpreet Singh fires a dragflick towards goal. Indonesia's goalkeeper manages to save, but the rebound is tucked in by India! It's Shilanand Lakra who scores!
Q1 5' IND 1-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Asian Games LIVE: Match begins!
We are live! The Pool A match between India and Indonesia is underway! India are attacking from left to right in the first half. India in their bright saffron kit, Indonesia in white and black.
Q1 1' IND 0-0 INA
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: India women's team make history
The Indian women's hockey team thrashed Uzbekistan 19-0 earlier today in their opening pool match. Deepika Sehrawat scored eight goals in the match, the most by an individual in a single women's hockey games in Asian Games history.
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: India's Pool A fixtures
India will take on Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Japan and Bangladesh in Pool A of the men's hockey tournament. The top two from the pool qualify to the semi-finals.
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 17, 2026
Our Men's and Women's teams are ready to take on Asia's best at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Save the fixtures and get ready to back Team India every step of the way!
Watch the action LIVE on the Sony Sports Network... pic.twitter.com/lCQU5JIwhs
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: India starting XI
Here's India's starting XI for their first Pool A match against Indonesia:
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 20, 2026
The Indian Men's Team is ready to begin its Asian Games 2026 title defence against Indonesia!
Here's the XI taking the field!
11:30 AM IST
Watch the action LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.#HockeyIndia... pic.twitter.com/KeA1fGZqGe
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: India favourites for gold
Having won gold in two out of the last three editions, India are favourites to do so once again in Aichi-Nagoya 2026. India are the highest-ranked Asian side in the world, and also the defending men's hockey Asia Cup champions.
India vs Indonesia Hockey LIVE: Asian Games begins!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's first men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet Singh and co. take on Indonesia today, in their opening Pool A clash.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for the live updates from the match!