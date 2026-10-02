Asian Games India vs China Women's Hockey Final LIVE: LIndia face off against China in a highly-anticipated women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026. India are aiming to win the first Asiad gold medal in women's hockey since the inaugural edition in 1982. Led by Salima Tete, India have won every single match so far in the ongoing tournament, scoring a total of 68 goals and conceding just three in their six games. In front of India and glory are reigning gold Asiad gold medalists China, who are also ranked higher by the FIH. After a best-ever finish of fifth in the recent Women's Hockey World Cup, an Asian Games gold would be the cherry on top for the Indian women's hockey team.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs China Hockey, Asian Games 2026 Women's Hockey Final:
India vs China Hockey LIVE: China - the ultimate test
China is undoubtedly going to be the toughest test for India at the Asian Games 2026. They are the defending gold medalists and the highest-ranked Asian side by the FIH.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India unbeaten so far
India have won every single match so far at the ongoing Asian Games. They won five out of five in Pool B, thrashing Thailand 20-1, Uzbekistan 19-0 and Indonesia 17-1. They then bested South Korea 2-0 in a tight semi-final to set up a summit clash with defending gold medalists China.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India eye first gold since 1982
India are aiming to win the gold medal in women's hockey at the Asian Games for the first time in 44 years. They've only won it just once before, in 1982, when women's hockey was first played at the Asian Games.
Since then, India have two silvers and four bronzes, but the coveted gold is still missing,
India vs China Hockey LIVE: Asian Games 2026 Final!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026! India face off against China in the battle for gold, in what is set to be a highly-anticipated encounter.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!