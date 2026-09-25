India can win as many as nine medals in athletics today at Asian Games 2026. First up, Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayashankar Menon will take part in the women's shot put final.

Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan will take part in the women's pole vault final. Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar will participate in the the men's hammer throw final.

On the track, Gulveer Singh is in the men's 10,000m final, while Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur could qualify for the men's 100m final.