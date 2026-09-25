Indian Athletes In Action At Asian Games 2026, Day 6 LIVE Updates: India have the opportunity to win nine medals in athletics on Day 6 of Asian Games 2026 on Friday. The primary focus is on Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur, who will shortly take part in the men's 100m semi-finals, and aim to qualify for the final later today. Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon are eyeing medals in the women's shot put final. As the day goes on, medal opportunities will also arise in women's pole vault and men's hammer throw. Gulveer Singh in the men's 10,000m final is also one to watch out for. Yesterday, The evening session brought a sense of relief as the mixed 4x400m relay quartet of TS Manu, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj lived up to expectations to clinch a third consecutive and second successive silver medal at the Games, clocking 3:14.46. This came after Seema fetched a surprise bronze medal in the women's 10,000m race to give the country's athletics campaign a strong start. (Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates)
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from India's athletics action on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026:
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: 9 medals up for grabs
India can win as many as nine medals in athletics today at Asian Games 2026. First up, Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayashankar Menon will take part in the women's shot put final.
Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan will take part in the women's pole vault final. Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar will participate in the the men's hammer throw final.
On the track, Gulveer Singh is in the men's 10,000m final, while Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur could qualify for the men's 100m final.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: India's athletics schedule, Day 6
Here's India's athletics schedule for Day 6 of Asian Games 2026:
3:35 p.m.: Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon in women's shot put final (medal event).
4:11 p.m.: Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m semifinals.
4:19 p.m.: Animesh Kujur in men's 100m semifinals.
4:33 p.m.: Sindhusree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan in women's pole vault final (medal event).
5:02 p.m.: Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m (medal event).
5:10 p.m.: Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar in men's hammer throw (medal event).
5:53 p.m.: Kiran in women 400m heats.
6:01 p.m.: Prachi in women 400m heats.
6:21 p.m.: Vishal TK in men's 400m heats.
6:50 p.m.: Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m final (if they qualify).
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of India's athletics events on Day 6 of Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya. As many as nine medals could be up for grabs for Team India today.
Stay tuned for all the live updates!