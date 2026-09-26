India In Athletics At Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Harita Bhadra has claimed a bronze medal for India in the women's 200m race. She clocked 23.20 seconds to finish on the podium. Another Indian, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, ended in sixth position. In the women's long jump final, Ancy Sojan currently holds the top spot, with her compatriot Shaili Singh also competing in the event. Meanwhile, decathlon athlete Tejaswin Shankar is currently in action in the javelin throw event. Animesh Kujur finished in fifth position in the men's 200m final.

India Athletics LIVE Results, Medal Events And Qualification Updates: