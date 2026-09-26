India In Athletics At Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Harita Bhadra has claimed a bronze medal for India in the women's 200m race. She clocked 23.20 seconds to finish on the podium. Another Indian, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, ended in sixth position. In the women's long jump final, Ancy Sojan currently holds the top spot, with her compatriot Shaili Singh also competing in the event. Meanwhile, decathlon athlete Tejaswin Shankar is currently in action in the javelin throw event. Animesh Kujur finished in fifth position in the men's 200m final.
India Athletics LIVE Results, Medal Events And Qualification Updates:
India In Athletics LIVE: Ancy holds top spot!
Ancy Sojan remains in the top spot after her third attempt. She jumps a distance of 6.46m in the women's long jump final. The Indian holds the top position with a 6.49m jump, which came in her first attempt.
India In Athletics LIVE: Bronze in Women's 200m!
Brilliant from Harita Bhadra! She wins a bronze medal for India in the women's 200m! Her compatriot Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland finishes at the sixth spot. Have a look at the detailed result here:
India In Athletics LIVE: Tejaswin Shankar in action!
In the men's decathlon, the javelin event is currently underway. India's Tejaswin Shankar records a distance of 46.29m in his first attempt.
India In Athletics LIVE: A look at first attempt -
Ancy Sojan jumps a distance of 6.49m in her first attempt, while her compatriot Shaili Singh achieves a distance of 6.25m. Ten of the sixteen players in the final have taken their first attempt, and currently the Indians hold the first and third spots, respectively.
India In Athletics LIVE: Ancy, Shaili in action!
The women's long jump final is currently underway! India's Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh are currently competing at the event.
India In Athletics LIVE: Have a look at upcoming events -
3:35 pm: Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon javelin throw.
3:35 pm: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event).
3:55 pm: Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event).
4:05 pm: Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event).
4:15 pm: Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event).
4:53 pm: Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event).
5:06 pm onwards: Athletics- Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats.
5:40 pm: Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon 1500m. (Medal Event)
5:52 pm onwards: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).
6:25 pm: India in women's 4x100m relay heats.
Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's dedicated blog for athletics on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026. Multiple Indian athletes will be competing in the finals today as the nation aims to add further to its medal tally. Stay connected for all the live scores and updates related to the athletics action taking place today.