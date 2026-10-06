Athletes supported by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) delivered a strong performance at the 2026 Asian Games, winning 19 medals (2 Gold, 6 Silver and 11 Bronze) across athletics, wrestling, squash, boxing and archery. Their performances saw IIS-supported athletes feature prominently across multiple disciplines, with podium finishes coming in individual as well as team events.

From established athletes delivering on the continental stage to younger athletes making their mark in their Asian Games campaigns, IIS-supported athletes produced a series of notable performances throughout the Games. Their results reflected months and years of preparation, with athletes supported through individualised performance plans, coaching, sports science, nutrition, recovery and medical support to help them manage the demands of competition and perform when it mattered most.

Leading the medal tally were Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj, who won gold as part of the women's 4x400m relay team, while Jyothi Surekha clinched gold in the women's team archery event. Silver medals came through Vishal TK, Vithya Ramraj and Manu Saji in the 4x400m relay, Gulveer Singh in the 10,000m and 1500m, Nitesh Siwach in wrestling, Antim Panghal in wrestling and Anahat Singh in women's singles squash.

The bronze medal tally included Prachi Choudhary in the women's 400m, Parul Chaudhary in the 3000m and 5000m, Vithya Ramraj in the 400m hurdles, Rohit Yadav in javelin throw, Gulveer Singh in the 5000m, the men's 4x400m relay team featuring Rajesh, Manu, Jay and Vishal TK, Kapil Pokhariya in boxing, Sunil Kumar in wrestling, and Anahat Singh and Veer Chotrani in team squash.

Speaking on the performances, Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sport, said:

"Nineteen medals at the Asian Games is a strong result, and we are proud of every athlete who made it happen. But we see it as a marker on a much bigger journey. The standard we hold ourselves to is the Olympic podium, and the next two years are about closing the gap between winning in Asia and winning in the world. Our aim for LA 2028 is clear: more IIS athletes qualifying, and more of them arriving in Los Angeles as genuine medal contenders. To get there, we will keep strengthening everything around the athlete, from coaching and sports science to strength and conditioning, nutrition, recovery and medical support. Japan showed us what is possible, and it also showed us how much work is left. The real measure of this will be how many of these athletes carry this momentum all the way to Los Angeles, ready to compete for India."

Gary Hall, High-Performance Director, Inspire Institute of Sport, added:

"The Asian Games gave us a clear measure of where our athletes stand today. Winning 19 medals across five disciplines is significant, but what matters to us now is what these results tell us about the work ahead. LA 2028 is the target, and every competition between now and then has to move us closer to it. For each athlete, we will compare their Asian Games performance against the level needed to compete for Olympic medals and build the next two years around closing that gap. That means using

an in depth debrief process to understand strengths and weaknesses and take corrective actions to improve with the right tactical, technical, physical, psychological and recovery strategies to make performance gains. We will also look closely at the athletes who came close to the podium and work out what held them back. Our ambition is for athletes to arrive in Los Angeles not just as participants, but fully capable of winning medals."

With podium finishes across athletics, wrestling, squash, boxing and archery, IIS-supported athletes demonstrated the breadth of India's sporting talent and the impact of a sustained high-performance approach. Their performances at the Asian Games mark another important chapter in their development, while providing further momentum as they continue to compete at the highest levels of international sport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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