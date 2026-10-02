Sjoerd Marijne's girls made India proud, beating China 1-0 in the women's hockey final at the Asian Games 2026 at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara on Friday. On her landmark 200th appearance for India, Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minute, converting with a clinical backhand finish. Former captain Savita Punia saved a penalty stroke to deny China in the second quarter. Despite their dominance, the defending champions were unable to find an equaliser and had to settle for silver.

After full-time, the Indian players celebrated their win, which also sealed an Los Angeles 2028 Olympics berth, with their coach Marijne. The Dutchman was lifted into the air by the girls in a heartwarming moment. India last won a gold medal in women's hockey at the Asian Games back in 1982 at home.

OUR GIRLS DID THE COACH TOSS! @SjoerdMarijne



Well deserved, Coach!

Thank you for everything!

pic.twitter.com/HtArpCUHBo &mdash\) (@timeout_7) October 2, 2026

India carried their 1-0 advantage into half-time despite China's efforts to find an equaliser. The pressure continued after the break, with China winning multiple penalty corners in the third quarter, but Salima and her teammates repeatedly put their bodies on the line to block the attempts.

China threw everything into attack in the closing stages, even withdrawing their goalkeeper to bring on an additional outfield player in search of an equaliser. India remained composed, managing possession and denying their opponents a clear opportunity to take the match into a shootout.

The victory marked a memorable turnaround for Indian women's hockey, whose only previous Asian Games gold came in 1982 in New Delhi, when the sport made its debut at the continental event. India had since reached the finals in 1998 and 2018 but finished with silver medals on both occasions.

The Indian team enjoyed an impressive campaign in the ongoing edition, topping Pool A with four wins from four matches before defeating Japan 7-2 in the semi-finals. They then carried that attacking momentum into the final, having also beaten Pakistan 7-1 in the pool stage.

The gold medal also secured India's place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, giving the team an additional reward for a campaign defined by attacking quality and defensive resilience.

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'