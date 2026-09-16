The President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Aisam ul Haq Qureshi will be competing as a doubles player in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya. The 46-year-old Aisam, a former US Open men's doubles finalist with India's Rohan Bopanna, confirmed on Wednesday that he had decided to play in the men's double event in the Asian Games for Pakistan. "Yes I am the President of the PTF and I will be fulfilling my duties as President in the Asian Games but since I am fully fit and still playing tennis regularly I decided to compete in the doubles event," he said.

Aisam is part of a Pakistan tennis squad that also includes veteran Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Maheen Aftab and Ushna Sohail.

Pakistan will be competing in both men's and women's events and Aisam said they had a good combination of experience and youth for the Asian Games.Aisam said he had practiced with the rest of the team players and done his best to help the younger players in the squad.

Aisam said Pakistan tennis was moving ahead despite constraints and in October it will host the Billie Jean women's event in which players from 10 nations will compete.

"The event will also serve to raise awareness about breast cancer," he said.

Aisam remained Pakistan's top and most recognizable player on the international circuit for many years featuring in grand slam double events before he contested the election in the PTF and was elected President in 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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