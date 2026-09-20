Striker Dilpreet Singh showed glimpses of his brilliance with four goals as defending champions India outplayed minnows Indonesia 13-1 in their opening Pool A match of the Asian Games on Sunday. Dilpreet (18th, 19th, 37th, 49th) scored four field goals, while Shilanand Lakra (6th, 35th) and Sukhjeet Singh (38th, 48th) scored a brace each for India. The other goal scorers were Abhishek (12th), Rajinder Singh (19th), Mandeep Singh (21st), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (28th), and Jugraj Singh (47th).

Indonesia's consolation goal was scored by Aulia Al Ardh in the 33rd minute.

India will next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Contrary to the claim by Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey that the Indian teams would wear their traditional blue jerseys at the Asian Games, both the men's and women's sides adorned the new primary saffron kits, which they wore for the first time during the recent World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Indians got off the blocks in the sixth minute through Lakra's rebound after skipper Harmanpreet's drag flick was saved by Indonesia goalkeeper Alam Fajar.

As expected, India controlled the possession and dominated most of the game.

In the 12th minute, Abhishek doubled the lead from a rebound after the initial shot was saved by the Indonesian custodian.

Dilpreet made it 3-0 in the 18th minute, pushing in home an assist from Abhishek.

A minute later, Dilpreet scored his second goal of the match, guiding home a pass from Sukhejeet Singh from the far post.

A few seconds later, Rajinder added his name to the scoresheet, turning in a rebound after excellent attacking play from Sukhjeet, and just two minutes later, Mandeep scored another field goal.

India continued their relentless pressure on the Indonesian defence, earning a penalty stroke in the 27th minute when Manpreet Singh was fouled inside the 'D' while trying to score on a rebound. But Harmanpreet's try was kept out by the outstretched right leg of Indonesian goalkeeper Fajar.

But Harmanpreet was not to be denied as in the next minute he neatly converted a penalty corner to hand India a 7-0 lead at half-time.

Indonesia pulled a goal back after the change of ends when Al Ardh scored from a penalty corner.

But India continued their dominance and Shilanand scored his second goal after receiving a well-measured pass from Rajinder.

Dilpreet was once again at the right place at the right time, pushing the ball in after the initial shot was blocked by Indonesia goalie Fajar to register a hat-trick in his name.

A few seconds later, Sukhjeet also registered his name in the scoresheet from a field effort.

Jugraj then converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute before Sukhjeet scored his second field goal a minute later.

Dilpreet rounded off the scoresheet with his fourth strike a minute later.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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