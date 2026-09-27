 Asian Games 2026 Squash Final LIVE Score: Abhay Singh Trails After Good Start, Aims To Bounce Back | Asian Games News
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Asian Games 2026 19 Sep 26 to 04 Oct 26
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Asian Games 2026 Squash Finals LIVE Updates: India's Abhay Singh will be squaring off against Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the final match of squash men's singles at Asian Games 2026 on Sunday. With a stunning victory on Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan, Abhay marched into the final, assuring India of at least a silver medal. Abhay also became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach the Asian Games men's singles final. Later in the day, India star Anahat Singh will be in action against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final match. (Asian Games Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2026 Squash Finals LIVE:

Sep 27, 2026 12:38 (IST)
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Asian Games Squash Final Live: Abhay in early lead

WOAH! India's Abhay Singh opens his account in style and gets the first point against the mighty Eain Yow Ng. The Malaysian star also equalises within a minute but Abhay manages to edge past him, taking 2-1 lead in the first game. 

Sep 27, 2026 12:34 (IST)
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Asian Games Squash Final Live: We are underway

The men's singles squash final between Abhay Singh and Eain Yow Ng finally begins. Both the players are eager to take an early lead and gain an upper hand in the match. 

Sep 27, 2026 12:26 (IST)
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Asian Games Squash Final Live: Abhay's recent form

His recent record has also included significant success, with Abhay Singh helping India win the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup in Chennai and claiming the Indian Open in Mumbai and his third Tuanku Muhriz Trophy title in Malaysia in 2026.

Sep 27, 2026 12:10 (IST)
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Asian Games Squash Final Live: Abhay's big win over Irfan

Abhay Singh booked his place in the Asian Games final with a convincing 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 win over Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan in the semifinals. He became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach the Asian Games men's singles final.

Sep 27, 2026 12:04 (IST)
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Asian Games Squash Final LIVE: Abhay Singh On Brink Of History

Abhay has never won an individual medal at the Asian Games. He has a team gold medal and a mixed doubles bronze already in his kitty. A singles gold medal, or any medal for the fact, is an absolute first for Abhay in singles competition.

Sep 27, 2026 12:01 (IST)
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Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Squash Final: LA Olympics Berth On The Line

Another important aspect to note is that the winner of the final doesn't just get the gold medal but also an extra incentive! The win grants the winner a direct qualification pathways towards the LA 2028 Olympic Games, where squash makes its official debut.

Sep 27, 2026 11:59 (IST)
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Asian Games Squash Final LIVE: Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026 Squash finals. We start with the men's gold medal match between India's Abhay Singh and Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow. It has to be noted that Abhay has never beaten Ng Eain in professional competition, giving the Malaysian a clear psychological advantage ahead of the match.

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