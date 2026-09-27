Asian Games 2026 Squash Finals LIVE Updates: India's Abhay Singh will be squaring off against Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the final match of squash men's singles at Asian Games 2026 on Sunday. With a stunning victory on Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan, Abhay marched into the final, assuring India of at least a silver medal. Abhay also became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach the Asian Games men's singles final. Later in the day, India star Anahat Singh will be in action against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final match. (Asian Games Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2026 Squash Finals LIVE:
Asian Games Squash Final Live: Abhay in early lead
WOAH! India's Abhay Singh opens his account in style and gets the first point against the mighty Eain Yow Ng. The Malaysian star also equalises within a minute but Abhay manages to edge past him, taking 2-1 lead in the first game.
Asian Games Squash Final Live: We are underway
The men's singles squash final between Abhay Singh and Eain Yow Ng finally begins. Both the players are eager to take an early lead and gain an upper hand in the match.
Asian Games Squash Final Live: Abhay's recent form
His recent record has also included significant success, with Abhay Singh helping India win the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup in Chennai and claiming the Indian Open in Mumbai and his third Tuanku Muhriz Trophy title in Malaysia in 2026.
Asian Games Squash Final Live: Abhay's big win over Irfan
Abhay Singh booked his place in the Asian Games final with a convincing 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 win over Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan in the semifinals. He became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach the Asian Games men's singles final.
Asian Games Squash Final LIVE: Abhay Singh On Brink Of History
Abhay has never won an individual medal at the Asian Games. He has a team gold medal and a mixed doubles bronze already in his kitty. A singles gold medal, or any medal for the fact, is an absolute first for Abhay in singles competition.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Squash Final: LA Olympics Berth On The Line
Another important aspect to note is that the winner of the final doesn't just get the gold medal but also an extra incentive! The win grants the winner a direct qualification pathways towards the LA 2028 Olympic Games, where squash makes its official debut.
Asian Games Squash Final LIVE: Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026 Squash finals. We start with the men's gold medal match between India's Abhay Singh and Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow. It has to be noted that Abhay has never beaten Ng Eain in professional competition, giving the Malaysian a clear psychological advantage ahead of the match.