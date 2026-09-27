Asian Games 2026 Squash Finals LIVE Updates: India's Abhay Singh will be squaring off against Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the final match of squash men's singles at Asian Games 2026 on Sunday. With a stunning victory on Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan, Abhay marched into the final, assuring India of at least a silver medal. Abhay also became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach the Asian Games men's singles final. Later in the day, India star Anahat Singh will be in action against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final match. (Asian Games Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2026 Squash Finals LIVE: