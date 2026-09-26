India added another athletics medal to its Asian Games 2026 tally as Prachi clinched bronze in the women's 400m final with a time of 53.21 seconds. Bahrain's Salma Naser claimed the gold medal with a Games Record time of 49.20 seconds, while Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan took silver after clocking 52.38 seconds. India's Kiran finished fifth in 53.41 seconds. In the men's 400m final, India's Vishal TK finished fifth with a time of 45.48 seconds. Thailand's Joshua Atkinson won the gold medal after clocking 44.90 seconds.

Meanwhile, India missed out on a medal in the women's 1500m final, with Parul Chaudhary and Pooja finishing fourth and sixth, respectively.

Parul clocked a personal best of 4:09.46 to finish fourth, while Pooja crossed the finish line in 4:16.78. Bahrain's Nelly Korir clinched the women's 1500m gold with a Games Record time of 4:04.50.

While, India's Karthik Unnikrishnan finished sixth in the men's triple jump final with a best effort of 16.02m.

China's Wen Su clinched the gold medal with a Games Record jump of 17.42m, while Japan's Manato Miyao took silver with 16.77m and China's Ma Yinglong secured bronze with 16.75m.

India's Praveen Chithravel, meanwhile, finished without a valid mark (NM).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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