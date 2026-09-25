Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 7, India in Action: India's Sawan Barwal scripted history in the men's marathon final, clinching the silver medal with a personal-best time of 2:11:37. The remarkable effort earned India its first medal in the men's marathon at the Asian Games in 44 years, marking a landmark achievement for Indian athletics and a memorable start to Day 7 of the competition. Apart from that, athletics stars such as Jyothi Yarraji, Tajinderpal Singh, and Vishak T.K. will also be in action. Shooters Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for more medals in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. (Medals Tally)

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026: