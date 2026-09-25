Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 7, India in Action: India's Sawan Barwal scripted history in the men's marathon final, clinching the silver medal with a personal-best time of 2:11:37. The remarkable effort earned India its first medal in the men's marathon at the Asian Games in 44 years, marking a landmark achievement for Indian athletics and a memorable start to Day 7 of the competition. Apart from that, athletics stars such as Jyothi Yarraji, Tajinderpal Singh, and Vishak T.K. will also be in action. Shooters Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for more medals in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. (Medals Tally)
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026:
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Lakshya Sen levels it!
Tremendous fightback from Lakshya Sen! The Indian shuttler has bounced back strongly to take the second game against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, forcing the first-round men's singles contest into a decider. Lakshya raised his intensity at the business end of the game, producing some sharp attacking winners and clinical finishing to stay alive after dropping the opener.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Shooting action underway!
The women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification event is currently underway, with India's Tilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey and Vidarsa Vinod in action. Early in the competition, Tilottama has put herself in a strong position, sitting third in the individual qualification standings as the battle for a place in the final continues.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: India leading in women's compound archery qualification!
India's archers continue to impress in the qualification rounds, with Chikitha Taniparthi leading the women's compound individual standings. The Indian contingent is also atop the women's compound team qualification leaderboard, underlining the country's strong start in the discipline and boosting hopes of multiple medals in the knockout stages.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Archery action ongoing!
India's archers are currently in action across the recurve and compound individual and team qualification rounds, with Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Neeraj Chauhan and several others looking to secure strong positions heading into the knockout stages. India are placed second in the recurve men's team qualification standings at the moment, while Dhiraj sits third in the individual rankings, keeping himself firmly in contention for a deep run in the competition.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Lakshya Sen in action!
India's Lakshya Sen is facing an uphill task against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the opening round of the men's singles badminton event. The Indian shuttler lost the first game after letting a lead slip and now trails in the second game as well, despite opening up a 5-2 advantage. Loh has staged an impressive comeback and currently holds the momentum in the contest.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Sawan wins silver!
What a start to the day for the Indian contingent! Sawan Barwal wins silver in men's marathon final with a personal best timing of 2:11:37. This is the first medal for India in marathon at Asian Games since 42 years.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Indian duo in Decathlon 100m heats!
India's decathletes made a solid start in the 100m event, with Noushad Thowfeeq finishing fourth in Heat 1 in 11.02 seconds to earn 856 points. Tejaswin Shankar clocked 10.98 seconds to finish third in Heat 2 and collect 865 points. After the opening event, Tejaswin sits fifth overall, while Noushad is placed seventh in the standings.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Sawan Barwal in medal contention!
Sawan Barwal is leading India's charge in the men's marathon final, currently running in second place behind Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita. Barwal, who owns a personal best of 2:11:58, is also racing at his season-best mark as he looks to stay in medal contention in the closing stages of the event.
Asian Games Day 7 Live: Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026. Several medal events are already underway, with many more set to take place as the day progresses. Stay tuned for all the latest updates, results, and medal-winning performances.