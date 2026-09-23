Indian rowers caught in a controversy at the Asian Games in Japan are still not out of the woods.

Yesterday, it appeared that matters would settle down after the team agreed to get into the boats for training following discussions with rowing officials and coach Anthony Patterson.

However, the athletes have now said the federation has been threatening them that either they should listen to the sports body or simply pack up and return home, sources said.

The rowing competition starts today.

The problem began after organisers compressed the rowing competition from four days to two, forcing teams to make last-minute changes to their combinations. The sudden change left several Indian athletes frustrated and some even considered not going for training. They eventually agreed.

The rowing course itself was not ready when the teams arrived. Installation work began only later, adding to the uncertainty around the event. According to Rowing Federation president Balaji Maradapa, the organisers informed teams at a managers' meeting that the schedule would be compressed and asked them to submit fresh entry lists.

That meant India, like other teams, had to reconsider its combinations at very short notice.

The athletes had trained for four years to reach the Asian Games. The sudden changes meant that some of the combinations they had prepared with would have to be altered. Their main concern was the physical demand as rowing is an endurance sport, compressing four days of competition into two puts additional pressure on athletes.

The concern was that the rowers might not be physically ready to compete at their best if the original combinations were retained.

Maradapa said the combination change decision was taken after discussions with Patterson. He said the situation was like playing a Test match as an ODI. According to him, the coach has around seven years of experience in Japan and understands both the local conditions and the strengths of the Indian team.

Patterson had suggested that if India wanted to compete for gold or silver, the combinations would need to be rejigged. Otherwise, the athletes could struggle to be physically ready.

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