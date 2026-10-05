341 Medals At Asian Games 2026: What Is China's Juguo Tizhi Model And Lessons India Must Learn

China is a sporting powerhouse, and its repeated dominance at the Asian Games has proven that. Securing 341 total medals, including 169 golds, China finished comfortably at the top of the medal standings once again, a position the country has held continuously since 1982. To put this in perspective, China's gold count alone exceeded the combined total of the next three highest-ranked countries (Japan with 83, South Korea with 39, and India with 21). This level of success is not accidental, but the result of years of hard work and a system designed to churn out results.

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For India, which finished a respectable fourth with 21 gold medals and 85 overall, understanding China's model offers a clear roadmap for scaling up from a regional contender to a global sporting powerhouse, especially as the country prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and potentially the Olympic Games in 2036.

What Makes China a Sporting Powerhouse?

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The Juguo Tizhi Framework is at the heart of China's athletic machine. Juguo Tizhi, or the "whole country support system” was officially defined in 2001 but started in the 1970s and 80s. This model treats elite sports as a matter of national priority. It connects local talent discovery, state-funded training centres, and top-tier scientific support into a single supply chain.

China operates thousands of specialised sports academies nationwide. Talent identification begins extremely early, often between the ages of four and six. Children displaying natural flexibility, endurance, or coordination are placed into structured, state sponsored boarding institutions where training, schooling, and living expenses are entirely covered.

In India, the sporting focus is exceptionally high on cricket. In certain regions, wrestling, kabaddi, and football dominate, while in others, the focus is on shooting or similar sports. However, China goes beyond region specific talent hunts and development to achieve real growth. While India were able to see several new gold medallists emerge in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games, sports like squash also saw the country see athletes participating in both men's and women's singles finals; there remain several sports where there's simply no contention for a medal.

China systematically targets a wide distribution of events. From traditional strongholds like table tennis, diving, and gymnastics to track and field, swimming, and shooting, China fields elite athletes across almost every sport on the roster.

The secret behind the country's ability to produce top athletes in almost all sports it touches is a heavy reliance on sports science. High-performance facilities utilise real-time biomechanical feedback, algorithmic performance tracking, and tailored nutritional programmes to optimise recovery and prevent injuries long before competitions begin.

What Can India Learn From China?

The Sporting Structure

India's sports ecosystem has made notable strides in recent years, backed by initiatives like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). However, bridging the gap to top-tier international standards requires significant structural changes. These structural reforms start with early talent identification, but sustained financial support remains key to nurturing athletes into finished products.

While schemes like Khelo India discover talent at the youth level, systematic identification needs to start even earlier within primary education systems. Physical education should no longer be seen as an optional course in schools, but should be used to evaluate, discipline, and nurture children.

India's medal tallies historically lean on specific disciplines like archery, shooting, wrestling, boxing, and team events like hockey and cricket. To increase total medal volume, there needs to be greater investment in individual sports such as swimming, athletics, and gymnastics, in which a single athlete can claim a bucketful of medals.

Access to world-class sports medicine, video analytics, and biomechanics should not be restricted to top-tier elite athletes under TOPS. Regional training hubs must also be equipped with sports science personnel so that junior athletes develop optimal techniques at the very beginning of their careers.

Dietary Changes and Financial Security

A primary deterrent for young talent in India remains economic uncertainty. Establishing guaranteed public or private sector career pathways for national-level athletes ensures that promising competitors do not abandon sports early due to financial pressure.

While India's top elite athletes now have access to sports nutritionists under programmes like TOPS, systemic nutritional gaps remain at the grassroots level. India's traditional diets are rich in carbohydrates. An average Indian consumes far less protein in comparison to an athlete in the West, or even in China.

Vedant Madhavan, the son of actor R. Madhavan, who participated in swimming events at the Asian Games, specifically pointed out how diet has emerged as a roadblock for Indian athletes trying to bridge the gap between themselves and top-tier performers in China or the United States.

"Indians have a lot of talent. Genetically, we are really gifted, so if we can fix our diet, discipline, and motivation, then we can be some really good and serious athletes. The main thing that is holding us back, I think, is our diet," he said after his swimming events at the Asian Games 2026. It is to be noted that Vedant was never in medal contention.

There needs to be a focused effort on introducing more protein to a budding athlete's plate right from the start. Vegetarian options such as tofu, paneer, and other dairy-based products could be key to resolving this concern.

Overall, China's performance shows what can be achieved through long-term vision, dietary discipline, centralised infrastructure, and scientific training. India does not need to duplicate every aspect of China's model, but incorporating these lessons into its own structure could see India finally fulfil its long-aspired sporting potential.