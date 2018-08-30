 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

PV Sindhu Vows To Return Stronger After Defeat To Tai Tzu Ying In Asian Games Final

Updated: 30 August 2018 13:04 IST

PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the Asian Games 2018 women's singles final.

Despite her loss in the Asian Games final, PV Sindhu remained positive. © Reuters

PV Sindhu won a historic silver medal at the Asian Games 2018 to add to the bronze won by Saina Nehwal. Sindhu failed to break her 'finals' jinx at major badminton events as she went down to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match. However, the Indian star remained positive and vowed to come back stronger in future tournaments. Sindhu said that mistakes were a stepping stone and the lessons learned in each defeat will eventually help in her quest for an elusive gold. Meanwhile, coach Pullela Gopichand was all praise for Sindhu and Saina's mentality and tenacity.

Sindhu has lost finals at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and two world championships before her Asian Games loss to the top seed. The 23-year-old Sindhu has also played in five other finals this year without winning any of them.

"Mistakes, a stepping stone. We have to come back stronger. This is not the end. There are a lot of other matches and tournaments to prove yourself," Sindhu said in a media briefing that included Saina and Gopichand.

Both Saina and Sindhu lost to the top seed from Chinese Taipei. Like Sindhu, Saina, who too lost in straight games to Tai Tzu, chose to look at the positives and not dwell too much in the past.

"I was much faster at Asian Games than previous tournaments. I am just happy to come back with a medal and there a lot of positives to take out from my defeat to Tai Tzu Ying in the semis," said Saina.

While Gopichand rued close losses in men's doubles and mixed doubles matches, he was optimistic that India would return with a bigger haul of medals at the next Asian Games.

"We had quite a few close calls, like in the men's and mixed doubles matches, where more medals could have come. Happy to have come back with two medals but we could have done a lot better. Hopefully in four years' time, we will come back with the gold," said Gopichand.

"Both Saina and Sindhu are mentally very strong and they never give up," added Gopichand.

Topics : PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Asian Games 2018 Badminton
Highlights
  • Sindhu vows to come back stronger after Asian Games final loss
  • Sindhu lost in straight sets to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the final
  • Saina too lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles semifinal
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 108 70 51 229
2 Japan 55 48 65 168
3 Republic of Korea 38 45 53 136
4 Indonesia 30 22 37 89
9 India 11 20 23 54

